Order-and-Collect Library Book Scheme is a Novel Success!

Powys Library Service’s Order-and-Collect scheme has been a great success since its launch in June.

The service was introduced to enable Powys residents, of all ages, to enjoy library books from the comfort of their own home during the Coronavirus pandemic, with minimal risk of community transmission of Covid-19.

Library members can request a specifically selected book bag and staff will pack and quarantine some great reads just for them. For those who cannot collect the books themselves, a whole raft of volunteers and voluntary organisations are supporting the service and making doorstep deliveries. Nearly 1,000 avid readers have taken part in the new service so far and are very pleased with their books!

Cllr Rachel Powell, Cabinet Member for Young People, Leisure and Culture, said:

“It is wonderful to see communities and the library service working together so effectively to make sure that everyone who wants new library books can get them. Reading is so good for our mental health and wellbeing. “Don’t forget, children can order bags to take part in the Summer Reading Challenge, which will help refresh their reading skills before school starts”.

Book bags can now be collected from a wide range of libraries and community locations, including y Gaer (Brecon Library); Builth Library; Crickhowell Library; Hay-on-Wye Library; Knighton Library; Llanbadarn Fynydd Community Shop; Llandrindod Library; Llanfair Caereinion Library; Llanfyllin Library; Llanidloes Library; Machynlleth Library; Newtown Library; Presteigne Library; The Arches (Rhayader & District Community Support); Talgarth Library; Y Lanfa (Welshpool Library); and Ystradgynlais Library.

Books already out on loan can be returned when a new selection is collected.

One library member said: “I don’t know why I ever selected books for myself, the library staff do it so much better! You don’t get books that you’ve recently read either, as the computer tells them if you’ve had that book before. This is a fantastic service, and ideal for the current situation.”

Find out more now by contacting Powys Libraries on 01597 827460, library@powys.gov.uk or visiting www.powys.gov.uk/orderandcollectbooks

Library Order-and-Collect