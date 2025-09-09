Olverum Skincare

Procellular™ Defence Day Cream (Boxed)

As our summer draws to a close it is a good time to give your skin a treat and enhance its natural glow. It makes sense to proactively defend your skin against daily external aggressors with this lightweight, yet powerful cream that has been expertly designed to shield, soothe and hydrate your skin whilst uplifting your mood. It cleverly works to strengthen your skin’s defences whilst maintaining hydration throughout the day. At its core, is Astaxanthin, a hyper-antioxidant up to 6,000 times more potent than Vitamin C which helps improve your skin texture and visibly reduce any redness. This beautiful cream not only nourishes and hydrates your skin but also fortifies it against environmental aggressors, including harmful UV rays. Reishi Mushroom Extract supports elasticity, combats oxidative stress, and enhances overall skin health, while Cica works to calm irritation, reduce redness and restore your skin barrier. To fortify and nourish your skin even more it contains Vitamin E which protects against environmental aggressors and delivers lasting hydration.

Powered by Astaxanthin, an algae-derived antioxidant that is 6,000 times more effective than Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), this cream fights oxidative stress and enhances skin’s natural defences. Reishi Mushroom Extract works in synergy to support the skin barrier, helping to visibly reduce redness and improve resilience. Centella Asiatica (Cica) calms and further boosts the skin barrier system, while fast-absorbing, moisture-binding emollients ensures your skin remains soft, smooth and primed for makeup or your SPF.

This lovely day cream will enhance your skincare ritual with its revitalising blend of Cardamom, Bergamot and Lavender that provides an uplifting aromatic experience, promoting clarity and balance.

This is certainly one to try and would make a lovely gift idea if you can bear to part with it!

Firming Body Oil (Boxed)

This fabulous Firming Body Oil targets the progressive loss of firmness caused by the ageing process. Loose and saggy skin is something many of us moan about and this oil is here to help. The oil contains Paracress Extract which is proven to slow skin’s natural collagen degradation and works synergistically with collagen-boosting Alaria Esculenta, a nutrient-rich seaweed extract for amplified effects in maintaining the skin’s natural plumpness. But that’s not all as it also contains antioxidant-rich Clary Sage, Thyme, Rosemary and Patchouli oils that prevents the formation of damaging free radicals. This super sculpting blend helps support collagen, firms skin and deeply hydrates, leaving your skin smooth, supple and more resilient.

I love this product and I have yet to find a better oil on the market. This Firming Body Oil has been designed to defend against seasonal stressors while enhancing the natural glow of your skin and this is just what I need. This is a luxurious product and is a brilliant daily ritual for skin so that it feels supple, lifted, and luminous. This intensive body sculpting treatment combines active botanical oils and extracts proven to tone skin enhance collagen levels and protect against future loss of elasticity.

Massage well into areas of concern and let the specialised contouring botanicals Grapefruit and Black Pepper activate your sympathetic nervous system to rapidly provide a more sculpted appearance. Meanwhile gently exfoliating Papaya Enzyme leaves skin smooth for instant toning benefits.

I’m sure you’ll love this body oil as much as I do and it would also make a great gift idea if you have birthdays in the offing.