Oast House is a micro-brewery business based just outside the coastal town of Aberystwyth in Mid Wales currently using local brewing facilities, producing cask conditioned and bottled real ale for trade and the public, the surrounding area and occasionally further afield.

Oast House Brewery takes its name from the old maltings based in Trefechan.

We liked the idea of resurrecting a little of Aberystwyth’s ale past, and so we named ourselves after the building. We did look into basing our brewery in the Oast House but unfortunately, it is not for sale.

The Old Oast House which can still be found in the harbour was used for drying and roasting barley in order to create malt and back in the day would have been the main supplier for Roberts and Sons Brewery just across the road.

We use malt in our ale to give our ale both flavour and sugar. The flavour remains throughout the brewing process and is backed up by aromas and bitterness supplied by the hops, but the yeast eats most of the sugars from the malt and turns them into alcohol, the more sugar the higher the ABV.

John and Steph are the 2 in charge, both graduated with Computer Science degrees from Aberystwyth University and have been well and truly caught in the “AberTrap”.

Computer Science to a Brewery, it’s a weird jump. That jump was actually prompted by a joke between John and his dad. If John failed his degree, John and his dad would set up a brewery together. John didn’t fail, but in a mad moment John voiced the idea of running a brewery to Steph and Steph said yes.

What else is there to do in Aber other than roam the hills and drink ale?

Phone: 01970 627 907

Email: info@oasthousebrewery.co.uk

Web: www.oasthousebrewery.co.uk

Facebook: OastHouseBrewery