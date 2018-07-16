North Wales International Music Festival brings a world class line up for a musical reflection

The North Wales International Music Festival is a festival of classical music held annually in September in St Asaph Cathedral. Founded in 1972 by the celebrated Welsh composer William Mathias, the Festival is 46 years old this year and has long been an important item on the cultural calendar of North Wales.

The Festival aims to foster the appreciation, understanding and enjoyment of classical music amongst as wide as possible a cross-section of the communities of North Wales, providing people from all backgrounds with the opportunity to experience live performances of classical music given by performers of the highest quality.

The theme for this year’s North Wales International Music Festival, to be held at St Asaph Cathedral from September 15 – 30, is ‘Reflections’.

Artists include Côr Glanaethwy from Britain’s Got Talent; renowned vocal group VOCES8 with a programme of remembrance to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Armistice – ‘Hymn to the Fallen’; pianist Freddy Kempf with a programme including Chopin, Ravel and Rachmaninov; ‘Requiem Reflections’ with Welsh National Opera, the Festival Community Chorus and our orchestra in residence NEW Sinfonia – including the World Premiere of Rebecca Dale’s Materna Requiem (the first female composer to sign to Decca Classics and the first woman to sign to Decca Publishing); guitarist Craig Ogden & jazz singer Jacqui Dankworth performing ‘Reflections of Love’; soprano Elin Manahan Thomas (who sang at the Royal Wedding this year) & pianist Jocelyn Freeman; Family Affair featuring Brian Hughes; world famous cellist Raphael Wallfisch; Trelawnyd & Bro Glyndŵr Male Voice Choirs; A5 Brass Quintet; Côr Cytgan Clwyd; Telynau Harp ensemble; and the Hollywood actor Jonathan Pryce.

The festival also features a lecture entitled ‘Lloyd George and Wales’ with reflective harp pieces; piano and vocal masterclasses; an instrumental workshop entitled ‘Smile, Smile, Smile’ (based on the song Pack Up Your Troubles which was composed in St Asaph); a cross generational education project entitled ‘Forget me not’; a Chamber Music Morning with Ensemble Cymru, Senior Piano Trio from Canolfan Gerdd William Mathias and Welsh National Opera artists; Children’s and Tots concerts, Musical Steps sessions for babies to 7 year olds, and our annual community tour with musicians from Live Music Now Cymru.

There really is something for everyone at this year’s festival.

To find out more about the North Wales International Music Festival events visit www.nwimf.com or call Caroline on 07919 621933.

Tickets are available online 24/7, from Theatr Clwyd, Mold – 01352 701521 or from Cathedral Frames, St Asaph – 01745 582929.

A programme of concerts and events follows below :-

The images from the top are :-

Côr Glanaethwy VOCES8 Freddy Kempf Rebecca Dale

Craig Ogden & Jacqui Dankworth Elin Manahan Thomas

Jonathan Pryce (Courtesy Helen Warner) & Raphael Wallfisch (Courtesy Jonathan Ealovega)