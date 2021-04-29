North American Festival of Wales Moves to Utica, NY

It has been a long 14 months and we are all ready to take a step toward normal. This message is to update you on plans for the 2021 North American Festival of Wales. We realize the COVID situation is ever-evolving and, for the first time, it looks like we are on the right side of this fight. The board of the Welsh North American Association feels strongly that the best course of action for the organization is to take a small step forward and hold an in-person event in September for those who are comfortable attending.

We realized several months ago that our biggest obstacle was the U.S.-Canada border closure. Unfortunately, we just learned that it has been extended another month. As a result, we are unable to move forward with planning an in-person event in Ottawa. We plan to return to Ottawa in 2025. We have decided to relocate the 2021 festival to Utica, New York. Utica has strong Welsh roots and the ‘national gymanfa ganu’ has been held there many times in the past, most recently in 1996.

Plans are under way and we ask that you bear with us as we navigate these new times. We assure you that in every stage of the planning we will follow guidelines from the CDC and New York State Department of Health. If you feel comfortable, we hope you will join us as we continue to preserve and promote our Welsh heritage.

Hotel booking will be available early May and we are working to get a tentative schedule out as soon as possible. We anticipate the event will start on Thursday, September 2, and end on Sunday, September 5. At this time, we do not plan to run auxiliary tours. However, Utica and the surrounding area have a lot to offer if you plan to extend your stay and explore on your own. We want to eliminate as many variables as possible before opening registration, and therefore aim to do so by July 1.

As always, please reach out to me with questions and I will do my best to assist; wnaahq@gmail.com.

Key Dates:

May 4: Hotel reservations available

July 1: Registration opens

September 2: Festival starts