Nominate a Family in Your Area in Need of a Free Holiday

Do you know a family, NHS or frontline worker in your area that has been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and needs a holiday?

As part of the nation’s emotional and wellbeing recovery from the pandemic, the national charity YHA (England & Wales) wants to give away free holidays to families in your area.

The breaks have been funded from donations from members of the public to YHA’s Project90 appeal which was launched as part of the youth hostelling charity’s 90th anniversary celebrations.

Donations to date will enable YHA to fund a total of 400 much-needed family breaks across England and Wales.

Conscious that fewer people can now afford a break because of the pandemic, YHA particularly wants to hear from families that have been financially impacted in the crisis and are in need of some quality family time together.

Family time together on holiday is more important than ever. In a survey* conducted by the 90 year old charity, it was found that more than three quarters (77%) of parents believe that an annual family holiday is important in order to spend more time with their family (78%), however 12% of survey respondents had not been able to take a family holiday at all in the last three years.

While the free breaks are being rolled out, fundraising for YHA’s Project90 campaign continues. YHA hopes to raise a further £120,000 to give breaks to 500 more families in need of rest, recuperation or spending quality time away together.

The breaks are available at YHA’s network of youth hostels in England and Wales in both coastal and rural locations.

The 153-strong network of youth hostels, which were closed during lockdown, re-opened on the 17 July with a pledge from the charity to play a key role in the recovery of society by helping people reconnect with each other, the outdoors, nature, culture and heritage.

James Blake, Chief Executive of YHA (England & Wales) explained:

“The pandemic has put enormous financial and emotional strain on many people and has left a number of NHS and frontline workers and families suffering hardship. A break away together can make all the difference to these families and be an important part of their wellbeing recovery. It will give them valuable time together to reconnect in the outdoors as well as have fun in the process. “I very much hope that people will get in touch with us and either put themselves forward for a break or nominate a family that they feel would benefit from spending some quality time together.”

If you know of a family that would benefit from a short break away, let YHA know at getinvolved.yha.org.uk/breaks-for-key-workers/

To donate to YHA’s Project90 campaign and help it reach even more families, please visit getinvolved.yha.org.uk/fundraising/appeals/project90/