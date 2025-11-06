NFU Cymru/Wynnstay Award Winner Announced

Jessica Williams from Dolaugwyn Farm, Bryncrug, Tywyn near Dolgellau has been announced as the winner of this year’s NFU Cymru / Wynnstay Sustainable Agriculture Award.

The award, which was first presented in 2019, recognises a commitment to the economic, environmental, social and cultural wellbeing of Wales.

During a presentation at the NFU Cymru conference today (Thursday 6th November), Jessica Williams was presented with a prize of £500 and a Welsh slate engraved barometer.

Jessica farms in partnership with her husband Hugh, a vet, running a mixed enterprise of Welsh Black cattle and Hardy Welsh Mountain, Black Welsh Mountain and Pedigree Lleyn sheep across 550 acres in Meirionnydd. Their herd of pedigree Welsh Blacks includes cattle from Jessica’s own Gerddi Bluog prefix, founded with cows gifted by her late father when she was 18.

Her father’s influence lives on strongly at Dolaugwyn, where herd health, efficiency and sustainability underpin every decision. The family runs a closed herd, participates in the Premium Cattle Health Scheme, regularly blood test and vaccinate livestock to maintain their disease-free status. This commitment to high herd health standards has also enabled the Williams family to export cattle and build valuable trust with buyers at home and overseas. Jessica is also now a member of the Ancient Cattle breeds of Wales and has registered some of the rarer genetic breeds with them to ensure that these bloodlines are not lost.

Environmental management is another cornerstone of the business at Dolaugwyn, where environmental agreements have been in place since they were first established. Currently the farm has a Habitat Wales Scheme agreement in place supporting hedge restoration, fencing and environmental grazing. The farm is home to abundant wildlife and pollinators – including honeybees kept by the family. Jessica continues to engage closely with the local community, visiting nearby primary schools to discuss the process and importance of beekeeping.

More recently, Jessica and her daughter Sara have been exploring uses for their own Black Welsh Mountain Wool. Motivated by her daughter’s interest in arts and crafts, the pair have been attending local classes by the Welsh Woolshed and have an animal byproducts licence from APHA to look into creating leather and sheep skin rugs. Consistent in her work is Jess’s dislike of waste, especially when something beautiful and local can be produced.

Alongside producing high-quality, traceable food, Jessica and Hugh have diversified by developing a direct meat sales enterprise, selling Welsh Black beef locally through their meat boxes. This way, they are reducing food miles and allowing people to enjoy meat that’s born and reared on their farm, in the local area.

Jessica, who is a Farming Connect Agrisgôp Leader and a former NFU Cymru Next Generation member, is a big advocate for young farmers and also encouraging those who aren’t from a farming background to become involved in the industry. Alongside her husband Hugh, the family have long welcomed local students and trainees to their farm to learn about animal health and wider agriculture with hands-on experience. Something that made her a clear winner however is her involvement with a young A Level student with little to no farming experience in the agricultural sector who, for the past two years, Jess and her family have regularly welcomed on farm to gain the experience she needs and might otherwise not get. In addition to gaining experience on the farm, the student also was able to assist the family in showing the Welsh Black Cattle at this year’s Royal Welsh Show, where they won the Beef Stockman’s Competition.

Hedd Pugh, NFU Cymru Rural Affairs Board Chairman, one of the judges for the award, said:

“I’d like to congratulate Jessica on winning this award. It was a real privilege to visit their family farm and see their motivation and contributions not only in everyday farming but in all the ways in which they go above and beyond. Jess and her family are already a familiar sight in the local community and yet continue to reach out and nurture relationships for the benefit of the area, industry and culture. Jess is a true Sustainable Agriculture Champion in both her farming practices and her commitment to the next generation of Welsh farming.”

Bryn Hughes, National Sheep & Beef Specialist at Wynnstay, who also judged the award said:

“Wynnstay is proud to again support the NFU Cymru Sustainable Agriculture Award, recognising the outstanding efforts of Welsh farmers who are leading the way in sustainable and forward-thinking practices. This year’s winner exemplifies the innovation, resilience, and environmental stewardship that are vital to the future of farming in Wales. We congratulate Jess and her family on this well-deserved achievement and look forward to seeing their continued impact on the sector.”

Feature image: Pictured (L-R) are Bryn Hughes, National Sheep & Beef Specialist at Wynnstay; Jessica Williams NFU Cymru/Wynnstay Sustainable Agriculture Award winner; and NFU Cymru Rural Affairs Board Chairman Hedd Pugh