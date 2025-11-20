NFU Cymru Highlights Impact of Self-catering Property Tax Rules

NFU Cymru has called on Welsh Government to find a solution to the serious impact that the 182-day threshold for self-catering accommodation is having on diversified farm businesses.

Members across Wales have repeatedly expressed frustration that, while they have been encouraged by government to diversify, the increase from 70 to 182 bookable days has pushed many farm based self-catering units into unaffordable council tax liabilities when they fall short of the new threshold. For many diversified businesses, the shift implemented in April 2023 has turned what was intended as a supplementary and stabilising income stream into a source of financial stress.

The union shared its members’ concerns in its response to Welsh Government’s consultation on proposed changes to the classification of self-catering properties for local tax purposes. While the consultation proposes an ‘averaging rule’ to account for variations in booking patterns, NFU Cymru believes this change does not go far enough for genuine Welsh self-catering businesses that cannot realistically reach 182 days. Tourism patterns, weather, farming workload and school holiday changes all influence booking levels in a way that is largely outside farmers’ control.

NFU Cymru Rural Affairs Board Chairman Hedd Pugh said: