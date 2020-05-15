Click the full screen icon ( ) in the toolbar above…or you can read the feature below.

Welsh NHS ‘As Prepared As It Can Be’

The Welsh NHS is “as well prepared” as it can be to deal with the expected surge in coronavirus cases, the health minister has said.

Vaughan Gething said while he could not be “100% confident” the NHS would cope, all that could be done was being done whilst the majority of people were following restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

Mr Gething revealed that the Welsh NHS was effectively doubling in capacity to deal with the predicted increase in patients and added that military planners would help to add 7,000 new hospital beds and more than double the number of ventilators. He also announced 2,500 new staff would bolster the service, including retired professionals, GP locums and trainees. Critical care capacity has more than doubled across Wales since the Covid-19 crisis took hold last month. The government has said 48% of Wales’ 350 critical care ventilated beds are occupied, half of those with coronavirus patients. Hospitals could redeploy some of the 415 ventilators in other departments but the Welsh NHS is now buying a further 1,035 to care for the sickest patients.

Mr Gething did however explain that Welsh Government was prepared to introduce tougher measures if people did not stay at home. Although the feeling was the Welsh Government would “rather not” ban exercise outside the home, it would be “a possibility” if more measures were needed. He said the “handful of people” not following restrictions were “not just risking themselves but their families and their community”.

Captain Jones Completes NHS Charity Garden Marathon

Thirty-nine year old Ryan Jones, currently the Welsh Rugby Union’s performance director and Grand Slam-winning former Wales rugby captain has completed a marathon in his Swansea garden. Jones is supporting a campaign to raise extra resources for the Swansea Bay University LHB charitable fund during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jones had estimated the run would require around 700 lengths of his garden and he completed his challenge in just under four hours and 44 minutes. Ex-Ospreys forward Jones has already substantially surpassed the £500 target on his Just Giving page and has currently raised more than £5,000.

Jones explained his reason behind the run saying, “Like many I am confined to my home and as this situation plays out before me, I am just amazed at the strength of the human spirit and the generosity of so many. Those giving of their time, not because it’s a job, but because they care, those putting the risk to their own health to one side because they care. You truly are an inspiration and I just wanted to try and support you.”

Cardiff Airport Needs More Cash From UK

Economy Minister Ken Skates said the airport, owned by the Welsh Government since 2013, now needs further financial assistance from the UK Government during the coronavirus outbreak. He explained it should “change its policy towards providing further financial help for regional airports”.

The UK government said it remained open to discussions.

It comes as the Welsh Government announced it was “repurposing” loans already arranged for the airport. It appears that part of a £21m loan agreed in September 2019 will now be used by the airport to financially manage the coronavirus pandemic period.

No commercial flights are operating from the airport but it remains open to provide freight, emergency or critical logistical services. Cardiff Airport said it had reduced its on-site staffing presence to “only the essential cover needed” and added that “as it stands” it did not plan to make redundancies.

The airport said approximately 150 of its staff were being furloughed and they would continue to receive their full salary as the airport will top up the 80% being paid through the UK government’s job retention scheme.

Visitors Stay Home

First Minister Mark Drakeford said he is “concerned to hear that visitors are travelling to parts of North and West Wales. “You will be fined by the police,” he tweeted. People making non-essential journeys and ignoring the Government’s “stay at home” instruction are “putting lives at risk”.

Highways officials have said traffic on Wales’ busiest roads has almost halved.

UK ministers said their “stay at home” message was an “instruction, not a request” as the latest figures showed 4,313 people with Covid-19 have died in the UK, 154 of them in Wales.

Some politicians fear some people are “flouting” government advice and have either travelled to Wales on holiday at the start of the Easter break, or simply gone out to enjoy the warm weather.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price stated, “This is a national emergency not a national holiday.” He called on the Welsh Government to introduce emergency legislation and “impose a full travel ban into Wales without an official permit or valid reason – including arrangements to prevent unnecessary travel within Wales too. I’m concerned to hear widespread reports of people dangerously flouting the guidelines and making non-essential journeys to their second homes ahead of the Easter break. This is adding further pressure on an already exhausted public services doing their best to save lives.”

New Shadow Home Secretary

Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds has been appointed to a key position in Sir Keir Starmer’s new shadow cabinet. He was named as shadow home secretary by new leader Sir Keir on Sunday.

Mr Thomas-Symonds said he would be focusing on the coronavirus pandemic as an “immediate task”. The former barrister, who has been an MP since 2015, said he was “honoured” to be appointed to the role. He had previously served on the Labour front bench as shadow solicitor general under the previous Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Mr Thomas-Symonds is the first MP representing a Welsh constituency to hold either the shadow home secretary or home secretary positions since James Callaghan in the 1960s and 1970s.

Home Secretary Priti Patel congratulated Mr Thomas-Symonds on his appointment.

In a post on Twitter she wrote: “I hope we can work together at this time of critical national importance.”