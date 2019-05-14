New Art Gallery Oriel Coffi Opens with Landscape Exhibition by Pembrokeshire Artist Sarah Jane Brown

An exhibition by contemporary landscape painter Sarah Jane Brown is taking centre stage at Oriel Coffi, a new art gallery that has recently opened in Powys. The new exhibition features many of Sarah Jane’s distinctive landscapes influenced by her personal experiences walking the Pembrokeshire coast and background of working on the sea.

Based on the High Street in Llanidloes in Mid Wales, new fine art gallery Oriel Coffi is exhibiting a large selection of Sarah Jane’s originals and prints as well as art by a number of other artists from across Wales. The gallery also stocks a variety of work by Welsh artisans and provides ethnically sourced Welsh roasted coffee by Poblado Coffi. Visitors can enjoy browsing Sarah Jane’s inspiring paintings in Oriel Coffi’s bright and welcoming space from Wednesday to Saturday, 9am to 4pm.

An Associate Member (AGSA) of the Guild Society of Artists, Sarah Jane has exhibited widely across the UK, and recently enjoyed several international exhibitions. Notable highlights include exhibiting with the Royal Society of Marine Artists at London’s Mall Galleries and the Royal Cambrian Academy in North Wales.

Upcoming UK exhibitions include the annual Guild Artists Exhibition at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon on the 18th May and at the Guild Gallery in London from 20th to 27th May, and the North Pembrokeshire Open Studios Trail from 24th August to 8th September. Sarah Jane will be painting daily at Etcetera Gallery in St Davids, Pembrokeshire during the Trail, and her work will feature at a special Open Studios Exhibition at The Gallery – Yr Oriel in Newport, Pembrokeshire during this time.

Upcoming international exhibitions include exhibiting at Museum Gustavo Maetzu’s Ephemeral Landscape exhibition in Navarra, North West Spain during June and July. Current paintings can also be viewed at Etcetera Gallery in St Davids, Off The Wall Gallery in Cardiff and the Russell Gallery in Putney. For further information please visit www.sjbfineart.com.

Oriel Coffi

5 High Street, Llanidloes, Powys, SY18 6BY

Opening hours: Wednesday- Saturday- 9am – 4pm

Tel: 07960 102 714 or 07800 712 578

Email: info@orielcoffi.cymru

Website: orielcoffi.cymru

Sarah Jane Brown lives in the heart of the spectacular Pembrokeshire Coast National Park in West Wales. Born in 1970, she had been painting for more than 20 years before studying as a mature student. She specialised in Fine Art Painting at the West Wales School of the Arts, where she was awarded a First Class Honours Degree and named student of the year. Since graduating Sarah Jane Brown’s career as a full time professional artist continues to gain momentum and recognition, she has exhibited widely and her work is now attracting collectors throughout the UK and overseas.

Her expressive style combines a variety of techniques; staining and glazing in thin layers, building up to often very thick and textured impasto. Conceptually her paintings are an outpouring of personal feeling rather than representations of actual ‘views’. Most of the works remain recognisable as landscapes, but are open to interpretation. Many offer a duality, using the landscape metaphorically to describe thoughts and emotions.

Website: sjbfineart.com