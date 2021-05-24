National Park Archaeology Day donations kit out heritage helpers

Donations made by attendees at the 2020 virtual Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Archaeology Day have been used to pay for uniforms and equipment to help heritage volunteers monitor scheduled monuments.

Although the event was free, people were invited to make a donation to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust, which has used the money raised to pay for uniforms for a team of heritage volunteers.

The team of 16 volunteers was recruited by the National Park Authority in 2020 to help survey scheduled monuments in the National Park and identify any issues so they can be addressed.

National Park Authority Community Archaeologist, Tomos Jones said:

“The 2020 Archaeology Day was a donation only event but it’s great to see the contributions made by people with a passion for the National Park’s rich heritage going directly to help fund work to safeguard archaeological features. “Authority staff monitor sites as much as possible, but with nearly 300 scheduled ancient monuments located in the Park, we need all the help we can get to make sure any problems are spotted as soon as possible. “Around half of the scheduled monuments in the National Park are visited as part of the scheme and this contribution means the Park Authority is in a stronger position to safeguard these nationally important monuments.”

The 2020 Archaeology Day, which was organised in conjunction with PLANED, was viewed live by between 160-190 people and the presentations are still available to view on the Archaeology Day YouTube channel with over 4,500 views to date.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust is a charity dedicated to keeping all that is special and unique about the National Park’s landscape for future generations to enjoy, supporting conservation, community, cultural heritage and leading the way in protecting them.

To find out more about archaeology in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/archaeology.

To discover more about the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust please go to www.pembrokeshirecoasttrust.wales.

To view the 2020 Archaeology Day visit the YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmyDlzMF-5-pTebMDX8GoYQ