The National Library of Wales and Oriel Môn – the first to use Smartify app

Kyffin Williams: Behind the Frame exhibition has now opened at Gregynog Gallery, The National Library of Wales, Aberystwyth.

The exhibition at The National Library of Wales commemorates the 100th anniversary of the birth of one of the defining Welsh artists of the 20th century – Sir Kyffin Williams, RA.

This prestigious exhibition will also be launching the use of the app Smartify to make the artwork accessible by smartphone.

Smartify is a free, global app that allows users to access art collections on their smartphone. They are able to scan certain artwork, gain further information on the piece, and curate their own collection of favourites.

The National Library of Wales and Oriel Môn will be the first organisations in Wales to offer this service, which is available in ten languages including Welsh. Smartify is a UK CIC (Community Interest Company) which grew from 4 friends enjoyment of visiting museums and encountering art.

The National Library of Wales is committed to offering access to its collections in a variety of different ways. Using the Smartify app allows people to interact with the paintings without detracting from the experience of visiting a museum. Smartify is a free app available for android and ios systems.

Users are able to scan a piece of work and explore more information about the artist and work. They can curate their own collection of favourites from venues they visit. The National Library of Wales and Oriel Môn will be joining other institutions using Smartify such as the National Gallery and the Royal Academy in London, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Museo Correr in Venice.

Dafydd Tudur, Head of Digital Access at The National Library of Wales, said:

“The National Library of Wales is delighted to be involved with SMARTIFY to provide exciting new ways to connect with art. The app will be a great enhancement to our Kyffin Williams centenary exhibition and we’re pleased to work in partnership with Oriel Môn, to be the first institutions in Wales to offer this service through the medium of Welsh.”

Ceri Williams, Oriel Môn Learning and Engagement Manager added:

“Oriel Môn is proud to be one of the first organizations in Wales to launch Smartify It is essential that we are able to offer our visitors an experience that is relevant and new. We have a great tradition of working in partnership with The National Library of Wales and the launch of the Smartify app in both institutions is testament to this.”



Anna Lowe of Smartify said:

“ We are happy that the Smartify app will be launching in Oriel Môn and The National Library of Wales this year. We are excited to be able to offer the service in Wales and in Welsh. At Smartify our ambition is to help people make meaningful connections with art and to support art organisations with audience reach and financial resilience.”

