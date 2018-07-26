National Library of Wales 10 reasons to visit this Summer

National Library of Wales sits on Penglais hill over looking the town of Aberystwyth. It is said that the Caffi Pen Dinas has the best panoramic view in west wales but there are many others reasons to visit the National Library.

1.Come and explore the National Library’s remarkable collections on display in our galleries. Whether it’s your first visit, or you’ve been here before, you’re assured of a warm welcome. All our exhibitions are free and families are welcome.

2. This Grade II listed building and gardens, is truly a glorious site with stunning views over Cardigan Bay

3. A programme of events is published three times a year featuring information about the Library’s exhibitions, talks and presentations, and general visitor information. You are invited to join the silly and mad world of David Walliams, one of the planet’s most popular authors on the 30th of August. An opportunity to step into the world of his funny stories and to meet some of the characters that appear in these recent Welsh adaptions.

4. Come and enjoy the range of sandwiches, panini, jacket potatoes, homemade soup and daily specials at Caffi Pen Dinas. Hot and cold beverages are served all day and why not indulge by tasting our delicious homemade cakes. If the sun’s shining, pick up some sandwiches and have a picnic in the landscaped grounds of the Library.

5 Go on a ‘Behind the Scenes’ tour

Go ‘Behind the Scenes’ with a guided tour of the Library, suitable for all ages.. Book your ticket online events.library.wales or phone the shop 01970 632548. Ticket price includes a free tea or coffee at Caffi Pen Dinas!

6. Indulge in a little retail therapy

The shop stocks quality, bespoke gifts, many by local artists, others of national acclaim such as Mari Thomas, who has won numerous design awards. Lizzie Spikes and Valeriané Leblond’s work feature regularly on the shop’s shelves; showcasing work which demonstrates their love for their local Ceredigion landscape and its charm.

7. Discover the ‘Holy Grail’. This fragile piece of wood is all that remains of an ancient mazer bowl commonly known as the Nanteos Cup.

8. Information Sessions These sessions offer an opportunity to learn about the Library’s collections and how to make the best use of the facilities and your time at the Library.

9. See the smallest book in our Cover to Cover exhibition. Its measures less than 1mm x 1mm x1mm.

10. Want to get away from it all? why not relax with a good book in one of our reading rooms?

The site has ample car parking facilities and is a ten minute walk from the town centre or alternatively the ’03 bus follows a circular route from the town centre, calling at the National Library and the Aberystwyth University campus.

Make The National Library of Wales one of your destinations during 2018’s Year of The Sea.