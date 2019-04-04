National Library of Wales to Raise Awareness of Vision Problems

On 8 April 2019 the National Library of Wales will host a day to raise awareness of the assistance available to those dealing with vision problems inside the home and at the Library.

A number of specialist companies will be exhibiting their equipment at the event, giving attendees the opportunity to discuss with various experienced professionals within the field. Library staff will also be on hand to explain the variety of facilities available at the National Library of Wales to assist readers and researchers.

Press Release:

https://www.library.wales/information-for/press-and-media/press-releases/2019-press-releases/national-library-to-raise-awareness-of-vision-problems/

Further Information:

Elen Haf Jones

post@llgc.org.uk

01970 632 534

