National Library has a Mostyn Season

National Library of Wales, in collaboration with Bangor University and Mostyn Estates, at a special event on the afternoon of 6th July, launched a season of events associated with the Library’s Centennial Exhibition of Mostyn Manuscripts.

The Library’s 1918 acquisition of Welsh manuscripts from Mostyn Hall, Flintshire is regarded as one of the important milestones in the history of the National Library of Wales, and of attempts to preserve the Nation’s literature and history. The Centennial Exhibition show-cases some of the treasures acquired by the Library in 1918, side-by-side with remarkable items which remain at Mostyn Hall, in Lord Mostyn’s private collection.

Friday’s launch was attended by Lord Elis-Thomas, on behalf of the Welsh Government, who will open the exhibition, together with Lord Mostyn, the 7th Baron, current owner of Mostyn Hall, and descendant of those who formed the family’s remarkable collection of manuscripts and books.

The Mostyn Season is a collaboration between the Library and Bangor University’s Institute for the Study of Welsh Estates (ISWE), whose director, Dr Shaun Evans, is a native of Tre-Mostyn, and a specialist on the history of the estate. Dr Evans stated:

“The Institute is delighted to be working with the National Library and Mostyn Estates on this exciting exhibition programme. Over the course of its long history the Mostyn family amassed an incredible collection of manuscripts, books and other items which form an important part of the cultural heritage of Wales. This exhibition provides a fantastic occasion to reunite and showcase part of the Mostyn collection and a valuable opportunity to explore further its research potential.”

During the Mostyn Season, Dr Evans will deliver a lecture in Aberystwyth and north Wales on aspects of the estate’s history, and the Institute will host a one-day academic symposium in the National Library on 2 November devoted to the heritage of Mostyn’s library collections. The symposium will co-hosted with Bangor University’s Stephen Colclough Centre for the History and Culture of the Book.

The Mostyn Manuscripts Centennial Exhibition is open at the National Library until 8 December.