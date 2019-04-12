Nathaniel Cars Set to Take the Driving Seat at This Year’s Cowbridge Food & Drink Festival

A real highlight in the Welsh foodie calendar, this year’s Cowbridge Food & Drink Festival is set to celebrate its fifteenth birthday with an exciting new partnership as Nathaniel Cars – specialists in new and used vehicles across both Bridgend and Cardiff – comes on board as main sponsor.

Promising to be a whole weekend of foodie, family-friendly fun – with over 100 exhibitors and three key sites allowing something for all – the festival will take place across the May Bank Holiday weekend (26-27th), with Nathaniel Cars playing a key role in events.

As well as cars positioned in all the main areas, the local dealership will also be located at the children’s activities area in the Old Hall Gardens and will supply fleet vehicles to help transport equipment across the various venues – a real blessing for the organisers.

Speaking about this new relationship, Cowbridge Food & Drink Festival event organiser, Polly Bamford said:

“We’re delighted that Nathaniel Cars has chosen to team up with us in this way – a local company so keen to be involved in a local event and already lending support way over and above.

“It’s a relationship we’re both very keen to build on and develop further in the future and we’re looking forward to having the Nathaniel team on site for what is set to be a great milestone in the festival’s history.”

Nathan Griffiths, Sales Manager for Nathaniel Cars added:

“The Cowbridge Food & Drink Festival is such a good event and we’re so pleased to be a part of it this year as main sponsor.

“We’ll have a presence on site across the weekend and the team is very much looking forward to meeting festival goers as they soak up what is sure to be a great atmosphere.

“Our reputation over the last 35 years has been built on providing the best customer service and we encourage customers to expect more from their car dealership experience. The Cowbridge Food & Drink Festival is a fantastic fit for us in that way with so much to appeal to everyone, and we are also very much looking forward to continuing our partnership.”

