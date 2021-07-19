Natalie Chapman – In The Spotlight

We are pleased to welcome our new member Natalie Chapman into the Spotlight Room this July with this exciting exhibition of her work.

Natalie says:

“My history, my present and my past: I paint portraits that engage with family identity and issues based around dysfunctional relationships and social documentary. I am influenced by the work of photographers Richard Billingham and Nan Golding, and have similarly focused on spontaneous snapshot- compositions, saturated colour space and incidental objects in order to set a scene of everyday life. I have returned to the same old photographs of my childhood, to re-arrange my memories and work through family history and its daily struggle. I want my work to feel edgy and to seduce the viewer into contemplating ambiguous tension, a sense of emptiness, boredom and anxiety. My process involves capturing memories using small collages of family portraits with interior scenes recalled from childhood. These studies are scaled up on large canvases to create presence and intensify personal stories using gritty expression and garish colour. I want to create images about human relationships that are simultaneously tender and dysfunctional.”

Our artist lead gallery would love to hear from you if you would like to become a member, like Natalie did recently. We are looking for fine art painters, printmakers, photographers, ceramic artists, sculptors in any medium, textile and glass artists and jewellery makers.

This is an opportunity to become involved in a supportive exhibiting environment with long term goals to promote your work, expand individual practices, promote high quality visual arts in the community and sell directly to the public. Our gallery is wonderful, light and airy allowing the artworks we show space to breathe.