NAFOW Utica 2021 is Getting Closer!

Greetings from the WNAA!

As you will have already heard, NAFOW Ottawa Canada 2021 had to be postponed (until 2025) as the Canada/US border remains closed. Our WNAA executive worked hard to find an alternative city and venues in the US for NAFOW 2021. Luckily, we can be accommodated in Utica New York. Plans are underway to have registration open on July 1. As we are still recovering from the Coronavirus pandemic, we expect NAFOW 2021 to be a smaller event than most of our past festivals and less hotel space was available to us, but we are happy to announce this is selling out fast. So please make your hotel reservations and fine tune travel plans.

Key points:

NORTH AMERICAN FESTIVAL OF WALES, UTICA, NY

SEPTEMBER 2 – 5, 2021

MAKE YOUR HOTEL RESERVATIONS (AT DELTA HOTELS UTICA) NOW TO AVOID DISAPPOINTMENT

NAFOW ACCOMODATIONS – festivalofwales.org

HOTEL RATE $99 plus tax, FREE SELF-PARKING

SHUTTLE SERVICE SIGN-UP FROM SYR AIRPORT TO UTICA

SEMINARS, CINEMA WALES, GRAND CONCERT, TOURS, AND THE 89th GYMANFA GANU

REGISTRATION OPEN JULY 1

More information will be available soon, so please stay tuned.

Dymuniadau Gorau,

Elaine (Westlake)

WNAA liaison with AWO’s

The Welsh North American Association (WNAA) and the North American Festival of Wales (NAFOW) are run and coordinated by dedicated volunteers who donate their time and travel expenses. Aside from the WNAA International Headquarters office staff, WNAA board members and NAFOW volunteers are not monetarily compensated.

The Welsh North American Association (WNAA) is a registered 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation.

New name, same great organization, Welsh North American Association – WNAA. At the September 3, 2011, Annual General Meeting of The Welsh National Gymanfa Ganu Association, in Cleveland, Ohio, 82 years after the first gathering was held in 1929 in Niagara Falls NY, members voted to change the name to better reflect the organization as it has become today. For more than eighty years our premier North American-Welsh organization has safeguarded and nourished the best of the famed singing traditions of Wales. Our mission is to “to preserve, develop and promote our Welsh cultural heritage including, but not limited to, the Gymanfa Ganu, literature, cultural traditions, and to do all such things necessary and proper to accomplish and enhance the same.”