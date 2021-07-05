Welsh Country

mwmac Ltd Course List – July to September 2021

Established in 1986, mwmac Ltd is a Lantra Awards Provider and a City & Guilds NPTC Assessment Centre, providing training and assessment for professional and private individuals, employers and employees throughout Wales, the UK and Europe.

mwmac Ltd works with Welsh funding initiatives, such as Farming ConnectFocus on Forestry First, and ReAct, as well as supporting other European initiatives such as The European Forestry and Environmental Skills Council. 

Course Lists
July 21

08 > 09 – Utility Arb – UA1
19 Jul  – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment
               Location: Nr Builth Wells
               *1 space left

15-17 – Severing Uprooted & Windblown Trees
19 Jul  City & Guilds NPTC Assessment
              Location: Nr Llandovery
               *1 space left

19-21 – Medium Tree IA
              Location: Nr Llanidloes
              *2 spaces left

23         Manually Fed Woodchipper IA
              Location: Nr Builth Wells
              *1 space left

August 21

02-03 – Chainsaw Maintenance & Crosscutting
04 Aug – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment
               Location: Nr Builth Wells
               *1 space left

05-06 – Severing Uprooted & Windblown Trees
13 Aug – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment
                Location: Nr Builth Wells
                *1 space left

09-11- Aerial Pruning
19 Aug –  City & Guilds NPTC Assessment
                 Location: Nr Builth Wells
                *4 spaces left

11 –  Assisted Fell Operations
12 Aug – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment
                Location: Nr Builth Wells
                *2 spaces left

18-20 –  Felling Small Trees (under 380mm)
23 Aug – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment
                Location: Nr Builth Wells
                *1 space left

27 –  Woodchipper IA
        Location: Nr Builth Wells
        *3 spaces left

September 21

01-02 –Use of Saw from Rope & Harness
03 Sept – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment
                 Location: Nr Builth Wells
                 *1 space left

09-10 –  Severing Uprooted & Windblown Trees
13 Sept – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment
                 Location: Nr Builth Wells
                *3 spaces left

13-17 – Tree Climbing & Aerial Rescue
24 Sept – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment
                 Location: Nr Builth Wells
                *3 spaces left

14-16 – Lantra LOLER (Thorough Exam for Arb Equipment)
              City & Guilds NPTC Assessment to be arranged
              Location: Nr Builth Wells
              *5 spaces left

27-28 – Chainsaw Maintenance & Crosscutting
29 Sept City & Guilds NPTC Assessment
                 Location: Nr Builth Wells
                 *4 spaces left

If the course you would like is not listed please get in touch. We can organise Training & Assessment events on demand.

