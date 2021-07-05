mwmac Ltd Course List – July to September 2021

Established in 1986, mwmac Ltd is a Lantra Awards Provider and a City & Guilds NPTC Assessment Centre, providing training and assessment for professional and private individuals, employers and employees throughout Wales, the UK and Europe.
mwmac Ltd works with Welsh funding initiatives, such as Farming Connect, Focus on Forestry First, and ReAct, as well as supporting other European initiatives such as The European Forestry and Environmental Skills Council.
Course Lists
July 21
08 > 09 – Utility Arb – UA1
19 Jul – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment
Location: Nr Builth Wells
*1 space left
15-17 – Severing Uprooted & Windblown Trees
19 Jul – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment
Location: Nr Llandovery
*1 space left
19-21 – Medium Tree IA
Location: Nr Llanidloes
*2 spaces left
23 Manually Fed Woodchipper IA
Location: Nr Builth Wells
*1 space left
August 21
02-03 – Chainsaw Maintenance & Crosscutting
04 Aug – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment
Location: Nr Builth Wells
*1 space left
05-06 – Severing Uprooted & Windblown Trees
13 Aug – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment
Location: Nr Builth Wells
*1 space left
09-11- Aerial Pruning
19 Aug – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment
Location: Nr Builth Wells
*4 spaces left
11 – Assisted Fell Operations
12 Aug – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment
Location: Nr Builth Wells
*2 spaces left
18-20 – Felling Small Trees (under 380mm)
23 Aug – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment
Location: Nr Builth Wells
*1 space left
27 – Woodchipper IA
Location: Nr Builth Wells
*3 spaces left
September 21
01-02 –Use of Saw from Rope & Harness
03 Sept – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment
Location: Nr Builth Wells
*1 space left
09-10 – Severing Uprooted & Windblown Trees
13 Sept – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment
Location: Nr Builth Wells
*3 spaces left
13-17 – Tree Climbing & Aerial Rescue
24 Sept – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment
Location: Nr Builth Wells
*3 spaces left
14-16 – Lantra LOLER (Thorough Exam for Arb Equipment)
City & Guilds NPTC Assessment to be arranged
Location: Nr Builth Wells
*5 spaces left
27-28 – Chainsaw Maintenance & Crosscutting
29 Sept – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment
Location: Nr Builth Wells
*4 spaces left
If the course you would like is not listed please get in touch. We can organise Training & Assessment events on demand.