mwmac Ltd Course List – July to September 2021

Established in 1986, mwmac Ltd is a Lantra Awards Provider and a City & Guilds NPTC Assessment Centre, providing training and assessment for professional and private individuals, employers and employees throughout Wales, the UK and Europe.

mwmac Ltd works with Welsh funding initiatives, such as Farming Connect, Focus on Forestry First, and ReAct, as well as supporting other European initiatives such as The European Forestry and Environmental Skills Council.

Course Lists

July 21

08 > 09 – Utility Arb – UA1

19 Jul – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment

Location: Nr Builth Wells

*1 space left

15-17 – Severing Uprooted & Windblown Trees

19 Jul – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment

Location: Nr Llandovery

*1 space left

19-21 – Medium Tree IA

Location: Nr Llanidloes

*2 spaces left

23 Manually Fed Woodchipper IA

Location: Nr Builth Wells

*1 space left

August 21

02-03 – Chainsaw Maintenance & Crosscutting

04 Aug – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment

Location: Nr Builth Wells

*1 space left

05-06 – Severing Uprooted & Windblown Trees

13 Aug – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment

Location: Nr Builth Wells

*1 space left

09-11- Aerial Pruning

19 Aug – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment

Location: Nr Builth Wells

*4 spaces left

11 – Assisted Fell Operations

12 Aug – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment

Location: Nr Builth Wells

*2 spaces left

18-20 – Felling Small Trees (under 380mm)

23 Aug – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment

Location: Nr Builth Wells

*1 space left

27 – Woodchipper IA

Location: Nr Builth Wells

*3 spaces left

September 21

01-02 –Use of Saw from Rope & Harness

03 Sept – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment

Location: Nr Builth Wells

*1 space left

09-10 – Severing Uprooted & Windblown Trees

13 Sept – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment

Location: Nr Builth Wells

*3 spaces left

13-17 – Tree Climbing & Aerial Rescue

24 Sept – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment

Location: Nr Builth Wells

*3 spaces left

14-16 – Lantra LOLER (Thorough Exam for Arb Equipment)

City & Guilds NPTC Assessment to be arranged

Location: Nr Builth Wells

*5 spaces left

27-28 – Chainsaw Maintenance & Crosscutting

29 Sept – City & Guilds NPTC Assessment

Location: Nr Builth Wells

*4 spaces left

If the course you would like is not listed please get in touch. We can organise Training & Assessment events on demand.