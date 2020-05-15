Music & Grumpy Old Geezer

Or you can read the feature below…

Music

Gregory Porter

All Rise

His 6th studio album, available from 17th April when he combines the talents of long-time loyal bandmates, a handpicked horn section, a 10-member choir and the London Symphony Orchestra Strings. He writes in his head and then it happens with his voice and piano. This album is his return to his beloved original song writing – heart-on-sleeve lyrics, imbued with everyday philosophy and real-life detail, set to a stirring mix of jazz, soul, blues and gospel – it’s superb.

Siobhan Miller

All Is Not Forgotten

Without a doubt Siobhan Miller is one of the most captivating and successful Scottish singer songwriters. This her fourth solo album which has a much more stripped back affair than her 2018 album Mercury which just fielded all original songs. This album cleverly fuses new and traditional numbers with a touch of fun in the final tracks.

Peter Knight’s Gigspanner Big Band

Natural Invention

In just three years this sensational sextet have honed and fused their multiple talents to create a sound that is like no another. The word legendary is endlessly bandied about but for breath-taking musician Peter Knight it is bang-on accurate and some of you will remember his sensitive fiddle playing with Steeleye Span. With Peter is acoustic and electric guitarist Roger Flack, percussionist Sacha Trochet, BBC award-winning duo Phillip Henry & Hannah Martin and then folk celebrity John Spiers.

Richard Marx

Limitless

This is singer-songwriter Richard’s first album of original songs in six years. Realising he’s written a collection of songs he really liked, he hopes others will too which is how ‘Limitless’ a very diverse album came about. Richard has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, won a Grammy and is the only male artist whose first seven singles reached the Top 5 on the Billboard charts.

Ronan Keating

Twenty Twenty

Twenty years after the release of his self-titled, debut solo (& No.1) album, Keating returns with an album that encapsulates his many musical achievements since the millennium. He’s dived into his back catalogue, revisited three of his biggest hits, got some new tracks, called in some friends including Emeli Sandé, Shania Twain, Robbie Williams, Clare Bowen and Nina Nesbitt.

Grumpy Old Geezer…angry about Wales not testing, testing, testing.

The only topic for me this issue is of course Covid-19. With Wales in lockdown and only essential travel allowed we are in a dire situation and no-one of course able to say when this will end.

I’m hearing of the stresses and strains our medical staff in hospitals and ambulance crews, care workers etc. are having to work under. The complaint is lack of gowns, masks and basic protective clothing, PPE, which is Personal Protective Equipment. This is basic stuff so why is it still a problem. On March 30th, Dr Frank Atherton, Wales’ Chief Medical Officer, explained that there is enough PPE in Wales for the current demand. But that’s not what I’m hearing. Current demand? I’m sorry, but looking at current demand is totally unacceptable. If your family members are on the front line, then of course you’ll be agreeing with me and not finding comfort in Dr Atherton’s statement. How dare you put our frontline staff at risk at work? Don’t forget they’re the people who are literally putting their lives on the line to care for those suffering with coronavirus. Shouldn’t they have the confidence to know that our Heath Service are supplying them with all the PPE they require? I’m horrified to hear PPE is not readily available for those who need it. These dedicated people are there for us and it seems ‘we’ are not helping or supporting them – and that is wrong on all levels.

I’m not the only one unimpressed with Dr Atherton’s statement, the Shadow Health Minister, Angela Burns AM said: “Dr Atherton is right to say that PPE is an in-demand resource and one we ‘… need to use wisely’, although I must stress that it’s not just tomorrow, or next week, that needs to be planned for, but potentially months ahead – well said I agree.

I’m hearing from parents struggling to cope with their children off school way before the Easter holidays officially start. Some parents are not going to work, others that are key workers are frantically trying to find childcare cover. I understood this was straight forward for doctors and nurses etc. but seemingly not unless both parents are key workers. With many grandparents considered to be in at-risk groups, too many parents are literally pulling their hair out. As for home schooling I’m hearing many tales of horror and although I can sympathise, maybe it will hit home to parents what a tough job teaching actually is. Whereas parents might be home schooling 1 – 4 children, teachers can be in charge of 30+ children in a class!