Mural Unveiled at Derwendeg Primary School to Celebrate 100th Birthday

Derwendeg Primary School recently celebrated its 100th birthday, with a number of activities held to commemorate the milestone. One of the celebrations involved pupils working with an artist to produce a commemorative piece of artwork to be installed outside of the school.

A small socially distanced ceremony was held at the school on Friday 2nd of July, where Chair Councillor, Donna Cushing cut the ribbon and three Year 6 pupils were pictured with the artist, Megan Jones.

Lynsey Wangiel, Head Teacher of Derwendeg Primary School said,

“Derwendeg Primary School is, and always has been, a very special school at the heart of the community. We are delighted to display this fantastic piece of artwork created by our children to celebrate our school’s history.”



Cllr Ross Whiting, Cabinet Member for Learning and Achievement commented, “What a beautiful piece of artwork to commemorate Derwendeg’s 100th birthday. This colourful display will be a constant reminder of the rich history behind the school.”

