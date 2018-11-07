More than just crafters setting up craft fairs, Cardigan Bay Collective is a growing group of skilled tradespeople who enjoy showing their skills and sharing their unique items with you, our customers.

Too much. Too far. Already booked up. The answers to all our ideas were the same. As we sat musing away over breakfast looking around us, we realised that time was fast slipping away and no answers were forthcoming. The historic Cardigan Market building is due to close in spring of next year for a refurb, our small craft businesses were to be relocated, in fact the whole market was to be relocate, but where? No answers had as yet been forthcoming. We needed to find an answer. Craft fair prices are rising, entry fees imposed on the public (our prospective customers) and the cost of travel, would all eat into any profits. Also the fact that most fairs are booked well in advance, we had to come up with an affordable alternative. We are not leaving the market for ever and will be back when it reopens but with the uncertainties of where we will be located in the mean time, we are not the sort to leave our future, our businesses, in the hands of others.

Cardigan Bay Collective was born after several other names were laughed off. We could book our own venues, we could create our own group, that’s what we do, we create. We are skilled craft people. No extra charges, no limit on space, if we had half a table or more we can portion the spaces according to our needs. We were thinking of ourselves, the Market Upper floor craft people. Facebook next, advertise, create interest, a teaser into something new. This achieves not only what we wanted, but more. There were others out there that were in the same position and wanted to join. Our small group grew.

Cardigan is our home, our base, so we have now booked six dates split between the Corn Exchange and the Guildhall hall for next year. We want to celebrate the diversity of crafts, be they large or small, we want affordable spaces and we want that celebration to enthrall and enthuse the public.

18th – 24th November 2018

Cardigan Bay Collective, Corn Exchange, within the Guildhall

For more information Tel: Cilla Lewis on 01239 621695

Facebook: CardiganGuildhallMarket/