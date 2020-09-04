More Online Welsh Activities on the Way!

Annwyl Ffrindiau / Dear Friends of Cymdeithas Madog,

We are thrilled with the success of our first-ever Cwrs Cymraeg Rhith this past July—thank you on behalf of the entire Board of Cymdeithas Madog for helping to make the virtual event happen and for your enthusiastic participation! We also thank you for your feedback and comments, which we are diligently considering in order to make our future virtual events even better.

Speaking of which—while we are still planning (and hoping) for a return to our in-person course in July 2021 in Western New England, in the meantime we are expanding our virtual Welsh learning opportunities.

Firstly, mark your calendars on January 22-24 for our next Cwrs Rhith, just in time for Dydd Santes Dwynwen! We hope that a winter virtual course will help fill in the gaps between our more intensive summer events. Again, we will be implementing some changes and improvements, so stay tuned for additional information and save the date!

Next, we are planning to begin monthly “Siop Siarad” conversation hours on Zoom starting later this month. For this initial trial run, we will first be contacting those who attended our virtual Cwrs in July. Once we get going, we should be able to expand this service. Registration will be free of charge, but we encourage you to donate if you can.

That’s all for now! Diolch am eich cefnogaeth a hwyl fawr!

Cymdeithas Madog Board of Directors

Cymdeithas Madog, the Welsh Studies Institute in North America Inc., is a tax-exempt, non-profit organization dedicated to helping North Americans learn, use and enjoy the Welsh language. It takes its name from Madog ab Owain Gwynedd, a Welsh prince who sailed (according to legend) to America in the 12th century. That makes him a fitting symbol of the cultural and linguistic links which Cymdeithas Madog maintains between Wales and the New World. Cymdeithas Madog is a clearinghouse for information about Welsh language resources. We can help you find Welsh literature, publications from Wales, books about Wales and Welsh in Welsh and English, Welsh music, and Welsh resources on the internet. The Welsh language is alive and active, and is waiting for you. So don’t delay. Write today to see what Cymdeithas Madog has to offer you.

Visit: www.madog.org