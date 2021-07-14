Moody Blues at Latest Members Exhibition

Moody atmospheric blues dominate this July in these artworks by King Street Gallery members Hayley Buchanan, Rosemarie Barr, Ray Burnell Jeanne Marshall, Mathew Edenbrow, Hayley Buchanan and Elaine Graham.

Hayley Buchanan says

“I have always been fascinated by pointillism and the way tiny marks of colour can be positioned in a painting to represent, sometimes very realistically, objects and scenes. I love to use this technique in my work and utilise it to suggest movement in nature. It seems almost more appropriate in today’s world to use such techniques, as they mirror pixilation so well. I like that parts of my work can almost be described as a manual application of a digital concept. To combine this with more realistic painting techniques merges the two to create a style which accentuates the light and movement present in the way I see the natural world around me.”

Ray Burnell is a contemporary landscape painter, and as a Welsh learner he is interested in the links between landscape, history and language.

He paints mainly in oils but recently he’s tried mixed media art and begun to introduce materials such as sand and slate etc. to add interesting textures and abstract shapes to landscape / seascape painting.

Jeanne Marshall

“My semi-abstract mixed media work is inspired by the natural landscape and coastline around Wales. I do not aim to paint what I see, but to paint the emotion and memory of what I felt when in the landscape. Colour is a very important part of my work, but I also use texture and line, building up layers to bring a painting alive on the canvas or panel. I do have a point of reference when I start a painting, but don’t use sketchbooks or photographs. It is all about memory and what the subject matter means to me. The canvas is a mirror reflecting back my personal experiences of a moment in time.”

Mathew Edenbrow. Another new abstract piece, this time in blue, by Mat in the King Street Gallery window at the moment.

Elaine Graham set up her studio in rural Wales in 2003 and in addition to KSG, shows in several galleries across West Wales including Cardiff and runs painting workshops.

“I’m fascinated by its wild and windy landscape and the constantly changing patterns of colour, light and shadow that sweep across the coast and valleys. For me, painting is about connecting to the energies of nature and creating images that inspire others.”

We look forward to seeing you in the gallery at 33 King Street, Carmarthen.