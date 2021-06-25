Monmouth buzzing again with Bee Festival 2021

Bees for Development is pleased to announce the return of the Monmouth Bee Festival on Sunday 1 August. The Monmouth Bee Festival’s welcome return will be filled with all kinds of delights and entertainments themed on the wonderful world of bees, held at The Nelson Garden and Chippenham Fields. And on Saturday 31 July, bee-friendly gardens throughout Monmouth will be open for viewing. Come to The Bee Shop to grab your own map of the route.

Monmouth Bee Festival is now in its 4th year. We are excited to offer a wide range of entertainments and activities, displays on environmental issues run by local groups, and food and refreshment stalls. Set in the wonderful open spaces of The Nelson Garden and Chippenham Fields with ample open-air space for social distancing, this will be a wonderful event for families. Entry is entirely free, with activities on Sunday August 1 kicking off at 10am.

Visitors can learn about bees and the environment, enjoy street theatre and get involved in activities and art designed for children and families. Activities booked so far include:

Bee and wildflower themed arts and crafts

Interactive beehive display

Bee friendly plant stalls

Honey tasting

Beekeeping presentations

Skep making

Over 30 stallholders with delicious honey, books, mead, food, drink, arts, crafts and more on offer.

Monmouth is unique in its pollinator-friendly status as the Bee Town. Come and have a pizza picnic in the park and celebrate bees, our tiny and important friends – vital to people across the world!

The Bee Festival is sponsored by Mandarin Stone, Monmouth’s leading supplier of landscape materials.

WHERE: THE NELSON GARDEN AND CHIPPENHAM FIELDS

WHEN: SUNDAY AUGUST 1 2021, 10AM TIL 4PM

www.beefestival.org.uk

www.beesfordevelopment.org

Bees for Development is the global charity, based in Wales, UK, which makes life better with bees. We promote sustainable beekeeping to combat poverty, build resilient livelihoods and benefit biodiversity. The charity’s President is Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cornwall who is herself a beekeeper. Patrons include Sting (Gordon Sumner), Prof Tom Seeley, Bill Turnbull, Monty Don, Bill Turnbull, Martha Kearney and Baroness Anita Gale.

Image source: Pixabay