MOMA Machynlleth – Richard Deacon: ‘Weather’ Exhibition

This exhibition at MOMA Machynlleth is the world première of three new works by British sculptor Richard Deacon.

Born in Wales, Richard Deacon won the Turner Prize in 1987 and represented Wales at the Venice Biennale in 2007 and is to exhibit in MOMA Machynlleth. He was approached in 2014 to plan an exhibition in the then newly opened Sculpture Space at the Museum of Modern Art, Machynlleth. This exhibition is the result and consists of three works made with the Sculpture Space in mind: Under The Weather #2, 2016; Under The Weather #3, 2017 and Mire, 2017.

The sculptures are all constructed by using multiple twisted bundles of steamed wood. The rhythms of the elements and the gaps between them can be interpreted in many ways, for example Under The Weather #2 and Under The Weather #3 could have associations with rainfall or drifting clouds but you will find your own associations and meanings as you look at the works.

The titles are also open to multiple interpretations, for example Mire could be used as a noun (boggy ground or a complicated and unpleasant situation from which it is difficult to extricate oneself) or a verb (to cause to become stuck). Lucinda Middleton, Richard and Ann Mayou Fund Curator at the Museum, said:

“Having a wonderful space for sculpture has offered the Museum the opportunity to host many fabulous large pieces of sculpture by artists from across Wales that we could not accommodate before the neighbouring Tannery building was restored and opened in 2014, thanks to many donations from supporters. Richard Deacon was high on my wish-list and I was thrilled when he suggested exhibiting completely new pieces of sculpture with us. It is always a great privilege for MOMA Machynlleth to première work by artists of this calibre.” Richard Deacon will give a free talk for the regular Midday Market Day: Meet The Artist at The Tabernacle on 31 January 2018.

For more information please visit: moma.machynlleth.org.uk

