Mid Wales Opera Returns to Llanelli with Trouble in Tahiti

Prepare for a night of sharp humour and bittersweet insight as Mid Wales Opera (MWO) embarks on its latest SmallStages Tour with Leonard Bernstein’s Trouble in Tahiti, taking to the stage at The Ffwrnes, Llanelli on Tuesday 18th November at 7:30pm. The performance will be BSL-interpreted by Julie Doyle.

Bernstein’s stylish one-act opera invites audiences to step into the world of 1950s suburbia, where Sam and Dinah’s ‘perfect’ American Dream and white picket fence marriage has already unraveled. A Jazz ‘scat’ trio provides a running commentary as the couple avoid the realities of their relationship. For Sam it’s gym buddies and work, for Dinah, trips to her therapist and the glorious technicolour escapism of Hollywood. Can their ‘dream marriage’ survive?

Bernstein’s jazz-infused score, complete with a scat-style trio acting as a witty chorus, brings to life a story that resonates far beyond its era, exposing the cracks beneath the white picket fence with humour, poignancy, and unforgettable music.

“On the face of it, middle-class 1950s American suburbia seems a long way from rural Wales,” says Music Director Jonathan Lyness, “but Bernstein’s celebrated analysis of a broken American dream, with its office misconduct, its macho gym workouts, its cinematic escapism and its ‘fake-news’ Greek chorus is as engaging for all of us in today’s world as it ever was and, when presented with such jazz-enthused energy and poignant simplicity, utterly compelling.”

Trouble in Tahiti promises to captivate both long-time opera enthusiasts and newcomers. With its blend of satire, tenderness, and strikingly modern commentary on marriage and materialism, it continues to hold up a mirror to contemporary life nearly 75 years after its premiere. The opera is performed in Yannotta’s chamber arrangement for seven instrumentalists, with a cast of five led by MWO’s Music Director from the piano. As usual with MWO’s SmallStages tour, the opera forms the first half of the evening, with the second half celebrating American opera and musical theatre.

The SmallStages tour of Trouble in Tahiti is a continuation of MWO’s commitment to bringing high-quality opera to communities across Wales and the Borders.

Tickets are priced at £18.50 and £5.50 (for those under 21 and in full-time education) and can be booked online at www.theatrausirgar.co.uk or with the box office on 0345 2263510