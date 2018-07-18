Mid Wales Opera is live in the Heart of Rural Wales

Mid Wales Opera founded in 1988, has established itself as one of the foremost British touring opera companies. Recipient of various national awards, including two Prudential Opera Awards for “excellence, creativity, innovation and accessibility”, Mid Wales Opera ’s productions have now been performed in over eighty venues in Great Britain and Ireland.

Mid Wales Opera ’s Small Stages returns this autumn, bringing live opera to the heart of communities across Wales and the Borders with Ravel’s exhilarating one-act clock shop comedy, A Spanish Hour (L’heure espagnole). With five singers and four musicians, and bursting with hummable tunes and buzzing habaneras, join Concepción and her lovers as the temperatures rise…

In the second half of the evening, musicians and singers come together to produce an eclectic and entertaining taste of Spain – with some old favourites and new delights for audiences to enjoy.

This is opera for everyone – featuring an outstanding cast of five young singers as well as four brilliant musicians, performing a new English translation by Artistic Director Richard Studer and a new arrangement of Ravel’s exotic score created by Music Director Jonathan Lyness.

Friday Nov 9 – In partnership with Hafren, Newtown at Theatr Llwyn, Llanfyllin

Tel: 01686 614555 | Email: boxoffice@thehafren.co.uk

www.thehafren.co.uk Tickets £10 and students £8

Sat Nov 10th – Abertillery Met

aneurinleisure.ticketsolve.com/shows 01495 355945

Tickets £10 and £8 concessions

Sun Nov 11th – Presteigne Assembly Rooms

£12 tickets Tickets available on line www.wegottickets.com or The Workhouse, Presteigne Industrial Estate, Monday – Saturday 10am – 4pm

Thurs Nov 15 –Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Cardiff (BSL signed)

£15/£13 Tickets | Tocynnau 029 2039 1391

www.rwcmd.ac.uk

Friday 16th – Theatr Ddraig, Barmouth

Dragon Theatre. Barmouth. http://www.dragontheatre.co.uk/whats-on.php

£9 and £4.50 under 18s 01341 281697

Sat Nov 17th – Neuadd Dyfi, Aberdovey

Neuadd Dyfi, Aberdovey Neuadd Dyfi, Penrhos, Aberdyfi ,LL35 0NR

£ 8 adult £4 child www.neuadddyfi.org

Wed Nov 21 – Pontardawe Arts Centre 01792 863722

https://npttheatres.co.uk/pontardawe

£10 and £1 children

Thurs Nov 22 – St Mary’s Church, Hay on Wye

Hay Festival Winter Weekend

hayfestival.org 01497 822629 boxoffice@hayfestival.org

Tickets £10

Fri Nov 23 Theatr Gwaun, Fishguard

£12 full price £10 SC/Friends of TG/Concessions

Phone Number – 01348 873421

Website – www.theatrgwaun.com

Sat Nov 24th – Hafren – Trefeglwys Village Hall

Tel: 01686 614555 | Email: boxoffice@thehafren.co.uk

www.thehafren.co.uk

Tickets £10 and students £8

Thursday 29th Nov – Sparc, Bishops Castle with Shropshire Music Trust

£12, £6 for 25’s & under, £1 for 18.s and under

SpArC Theatre, Brampton Road, Bishop’s Castle SY9 5AD

Box Office Numbers 1588 630321/ 638038

http://www.sparctheatre.co.uk/event/live-mid-wales-opera-smallstages-lheure-espagnole-ravel/

Friday 30th Nov Mold – Emyr Williams Studio at Theatr Clwyd

prices from £10 www.theatrclwyd.com 01352 701521

Sat Dec 1st– Criccieth Memorial Hall

Criccieth Memorial Hall, High Street, Criccieth Gwynedd LL52 0HD

Tickets £10 Tickets can be reserved by calling 01766-523-672 leaving message or emailing bookings@cricciethmemorialhall.com and reserving. Tickets available on the door and Payments on collection of tickets.

Wed Dec 5th – Theatr Colwyn, Colwyn Bay

£12 adult +£1 admin fee.

£11 Concessions +£1 admin fee

£10 Friends / premier card (No admin fee)

Thurs Dec 6 Hafren – In partnership with Hafren at Abermule Community Centre

Tel: 01686 614555 | Email: boxoffice@thehafren.co.uk

www.thehafren.co.uk

Tickets £10 and students £8

Friday Dec 7th –- Ludlow Assembly Rooms

Ludlow Assembly Rooms, Ludlow

£18 and £19 plus £1.50 booking fee

www.ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk 01584 878141

For booking information and dates go to www.midwalesopera.co.uk