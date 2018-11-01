Merlin Cheeses Cheddar cheese with different infusions

Merlin Cheeses is expanding. The family business is now in the hands of the next generation and following a change of career, Beccy and Chris have begun a new journey to allow the growth of the cheese manufacturing business. Merlin Cheeses began in 1986; created by Gill Pateman where it originally produced a goatmilk Cheddar cheese. After 32 years of success and in recent years cowmilk Cheddar cheeses being produced, it was Gill’s dream that her children would carry on the family business. She saw her dream come to fruition and the passion she had for the business be revived in different hands.

Merlin Cheeses are a hard Cheddar cheese with different herbs, spices and fruits infused to create 14 varieties of cheese to taste. Each variety is different, to cater for individual tastes and for all to try unique flavours. Each cheese is named after King Arthur’s knights of the round table who according to medieval histories and romance, led the defence of Britain against Saxon invasion. They each have a different character and can be easily distinguished along with their flavours.

As well as the Vintage (18 months matured) and the Mature (12 months matured) Merlin Cheddars, the ingredients infused into a 6 month matured Cheddar cheese are Garlic & Chives, Sundried Tomato& Rosemary, Green Olives, Mustard Seed, Red Chillies, Pear & Cinnamon, Cranberries, Mint, Nettles, Apricot & Vanilla, Garlic & Coriander Seed and Dark Belgiun Chocolate. Each cheese is handmade, covered with wax and packed to allow for a long shelf life when kept refrigerated.

We sell to wholesalers, shops, in Food Festivals and Fairs and online.

merlincheeses@gmail.com

Merlin Cheeses Facebook Page

01974 282 808