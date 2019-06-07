Meet Pembrokeshire Landscape Artist Sarah Jane Brown at Official Opening of New Llanidloes Gallery Oriel Coffi

New fine art gallery Oriel Coffi Llanidloes, Powys, welcomes art lovers to an official opening celebration this Friday 7 June at 6pm. The Mayor and other local dignitaries will be enjoying the evening amongst the many other invited guests, and those attending will be able to meet Welsh artist Sarah Jane Brown and other artists currently exhibiting at the new gallery.

Sarah Jane’s new exhibition at Oriel Coffi features many of her distinctive landscapes influenced by her personal experiences walking the Pembrokeshire coast and background of working on the sea. Through painting Sarah Jane explores her relationship with her immediate environment, using the landscape metaphorically to examine more emotional concerns. Sarah Jane’s natural ability to convey the intensity of her experiences presents an emotional narrative throughout her work, encouraging viewers to connect and engage on a deeper level.

An Associate Member (AGSA) of the Guild Society of Artists, Sarah Jane has exhibited widely across the UK, and recently enjoyed several international exhibitions. Notable highlights include exhibiting with the Royal Society of Marine Artists at London’s Mall Galleries and the Royal Cambrian Academy in North Wales.

Upcoming UK exhibitions include The Russell Gallery’s Summer Show from 27th June to 7th September, and the North Pembrokeshire Open Studios Trail from 24th August to 8th September. Sarah Jane will be painting daily at Etcetera Gallery in St Davids, Pembrokeshire during the Trail, and her work will feature at a special Open Studios Exhibition at The Gallery – Yr Oriel in Newport, Pembrokeshire during this time.

Upcoming international exhibitions include exhibiting at Museum Gustavo Maetzu’s Ephemeral Landscape exhibition in Navarra, North West Spain during August. Current paintings can also be viewed at Etcetera Gallery in St Davids, Pembrokeshire, Off The Wall Gallery in Llandaff, Cardiff and The Russell Gallery in Putney, London. For further information please visit www.sjbfineart.com.

Official Opening Celebration: Friday 7th June 6-9pm at Oriel Coffi, 5 High Street, Llanidloes, Powys, SY18 6BY

Gallery normal opening hours: Wednesday – Saturday, 9am – 4pm

Tel: 07960 102 714 or 07800 712 578

Email: info@orielcoffi.cymru

Website: orielcoffi.cymru