Marine plastic- Coast exhibition to provoke thoughts

Marine plastic has inspired a thought provoking exhibition of fine art and natural history to turn the tide on marine plastic

A new exhibition at Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre in St Davids is set to contrast the beauty of the Pembrokeshire Coast with the reality of the damage marine plastic is causing to the waters and wildlife of our fragile shores.

With artwork and natural specimens from the collections of Amgueddfa Cymru-National Museum Wales, the exhibition titled Coast explores how the sea has inspired artists for centuries and how marine plastic has impacted on art and everyday life.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority Chair, Gwyneth Hayward said: “With Wales celebrating the Year of the Sea in 2018 and the Year of Discovery 2019, this exhibition provides plenty of inspiration to explore the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, from stunning landscape paintings to specimens of the many sea birds you can find here such as puffin, razorbill and chough.

“Many of the exhibits however, also illustrate the different aspects of our coastlines and how attitudes have changed over time, from past periods of thriving industry, to the romanticism of the 19th century and on to the current and future challenges.

“Fine art and specimens from the natural history collections have been brought together to illustrate how the marine plastic problem has developed, from the plastic free world of the 1600s to the present day.”

The skeleton and shell of a leatherback turtle found near Skomer Island will be one of the highlights of the natural history specimens on display, which will also include a black-headed gull entangled in a marine plastic ring.

The focal point of the seascapes featured in the exhibition is A Calm by Jan van de Cappelle (1624-1679), who is considered the outstanding Dutch marine painter of the 17th century. He pioneered a new approach to marine painting in terms of perspective and placement of ships, as well as skies and reflection.

The gallery will also include paintings by John Brett, Cedric Morris, John Piper, Sir Kyffin Williams and Brendan Stuart Burns, who was the first Artist in Residence at Oriel y Parc all adding to the Coast exhibition inspired by modern phenomenon marine plastic .

The display will also feature a collection of works by Graham Sutherland, including a collection of items he found on beaches that inspired some of his work.

Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre is owned and run by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and is the home of Amgueddfa Cymru-National Museum Wales in Pembrokeshire.

Coast will be on display at Oriel y Parc from 15 September onwards. The gallery is open from 10am-4pm every day.

For more information about all the exhibitions and events at Oriel y Parc, call 01437 720392 or visit www.orielyparc.co.uk.

The images show:

A general view of the Coast exhibition with thoughts of Marine plastic

Pictured at the exhibition launch are AC-NMW Touring Exhibitions Manager, Ashley McAvoy; PCNPA Chair, Gwyneth Hayward; PCNPA Chief Executive, Tegryn Jones and AC-NMW Director of Gallery Development and Visitor Experience, Janice Lane.

Notes

Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre is in St Davids is owned and managed by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, working in partnership with Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales.

The attraction, which opened in 2008, is a free world-class gallery showcasing artists’ interpretations of landscape, taken from the vast collections of Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales.

Oriel y Parc also includes a Visitor Centre, Artist-in-Residence Tower, a Discovery Room which hosts family-friendly art and nature activities, a St Davids Room which hosts local arts exhibitions and community-run classes, and a café.

For general Oriel y Parc and National Park enquiries contact Medi George, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, email medig@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk or call 01646 624867.

For enquiries relating to the Oriel y Parc collection or Amgueddfa Cymru, email Lleucu Cooke cooke@museumwales.ac.uk or phone 02920 573175.

For more information about Pembrokeshire Coast National Park on the Welsh Country website go to welshcountry.co.uk/pembrokeshire coast national park

To go to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park go to pembrokeshirecoast.wales