Lyric Theatre’s Christmas Pantomime Snow White Cast Revealed

The magic of pantomime returns to Carmarthen this Christmas as The Lyric Theatre unveils the cast for its 2025 festive spectacular – the timeless fairytale Snow White.

Produced for the third consecutive year by Theatrau Sir Gâr, in partnership with leading UK pantomime producer Imagine Theatre, this year’s show promises laughter, music, and plenty of festive sparkle for the whole family.

Carmarthen’s own Steve Elias – actor, director, and choreographer – will once again take to the stage following his hugely popular turn as the Dame in last year’s Beauty and the Beast. Steve is a hugely experienced performer, highlights include being part of the original company for Billy Elliot and creating the role of Mr Braithwaite. He also shared the stage with Patrick Swayze in the award-winning production of Guys and Dolls at London’s Piccadilly Theatre. Steve is delighted to return home to entertain audiences again this Christmas.

Carmarthen’s own stand-up comedian and podcaster, Elis James, will make a special virtual appearance as The Spirit of the Mirror. Although Snow White marks his pantomime debut, the Lyric Theatre holds a special place in his heart — he has performed there many times, including filming a Christmas special for S4C last year. Fans can also look forward to his return in spring 2026, when he brings his hit podcast, The Socially Distanced Sports Bar, to the Lyric stage.

Bridgend actress Ceri-Anne Thomas, who charmed audiences as Belle in Beauty and the Beast at Lyric last year and at Porthcawl Pavilion in 2023, will step into the title role of Snow White. Ceri-Anne is thrilled to be returning to the Lyric this year to bring some festive magic to Carmarthen audiences.

Taking a darker turn, Carmarthen-born Alexandra George trades last year’s mystical Enchantress for the deliciously wicked Evil Queen, Evilyn. Expect powerhouse vocals, dramatic flair, and plenty of villainous fun. Now based in London, Alexandra is originally from Carmarthen and attended many of the local amateur dramatic groups while growing up including Merlin Youth Theatre and Carmarthen Youth Opera. More recently, Alexandra’s other stage work includes playing the villain for Imagine Theatre, Soloist at The Thursford Christmas Spectacular and continuing her children’s presenting work.

A new face for Carmarthen audiences this year will be Nathan Guy who will be stepping into the role of Jingles, the hapless panto jester. Nathan is hugely experienced pantomime performer, having appeared in Imagine Theatre pantos for the last 10 years. Nathan’s just finished a tour of Bing’s Birthday Party this year and has also appeared in many other touring shows for families including James and the Giant Peach and Alice and Wonderland.

Appearing as the dashing prince will be Abe Armitage. A recent graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Abe is currently touring with the new production of Percy Jackson’s The Lightning Thief Musical UK Tour as part of the ensemble and understudy for Percy.

Opportunities for Local Young Talent

Auditions for the Junior Ensemble will take place on Saturday 4 October at the Lyric Theatre. Open to anyone aged 9–16 (school years 4–11), this is a fantastic opportunity for local young performers to join a professional production. Application forms are available now via the Theatrau Sir Gâr website.

Accessible Performances

This year’s run includes:

Relaxed Performances : 17 December at 6pm & 19 December at 10am

: 17 December at 6pm & 19 December at 10am BSL-Signed Performance : 14 December at 6pm

: 14 December at 6pm School Performances: 16 – 18th December, 10am

With tickets already selling fast, families are urged to book early to secure their seats. Prices start from just £14.50, with discounts available for groups and schools. To book, visit www.theatrausirgar.co.uk, call the Box Office on 0345 226 3510, or email theatres@carmarthenshire.gov.uk for group bookings.

Event Details

Show: Snow White

Dates: 11–29 December 2025

Venue: The Lyric Theatre, King Street, Carmarthen

Tickets: 0345 226 3510 | www.theatrausirgar.co.uk

