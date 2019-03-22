Luxury Bed and Breakfast has spring offers and awards

Luxury Bed and Breakfast Penbontbren situated in West Wales is nestled in 32 acres of grounds, surrounded by Welsh countryside with views towards the Preseli mountains and only 2 miles from wonderful national trust beaches.

Speaking to Welsh Country Penbontbren owners Richard and Huw commented

“We are delighted to announce that Penbontbren has just received a Gold Award 2019 from Visit Wales. We’re thrilled to have won this prestigious award each year since opening! It helps us feel that it adds to the luxury in Luxury Bed and Breakfast

To celebrate the news, we’re offering a Spring Break Flash Sale!

Special thanks to all our guests for your ongoing support.”

Escape for a Spring Luxury Bed and Breakfast break…

Stay 3 nights Luxury Bed and Breakfast in one of our 5-Star Suites for just £299!

Offer available from 1st -14th April.

Gold Award 2019

The Visit Wales Gold Award recognises guest accommodation offering the highest standards of quality, exceptional comfort and hospitality.

5 luxury bed and breakfast suites to a 5 star standard, each with a spacious sitting room, their own garden, King size bed and sumptuous décor and furnishings.

Converted from an old Welsh farm into a splendid homely luxury bed and breakfast guest accommodation, Penbontbren is a rare gem tucked away in the beautiful rural countryside of West Wales. Meaning “above the wooden bridge”, Penbontbren is the ideal place to experience a break with a truly Welsh flavour.

The original farm-to-hotel conversion was also subject to an award for its attention to detail with customers’ comfort in mind. All rooms are “en-suite” and combine those little extras that make any stay more comfortable.

Penbontbren is beaming with character and you could sleep in what was originally the stable, the threshing barn, the mill or even the granary. Each room has been carefully converted to maintain the traditional character of the original farm.

