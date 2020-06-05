Local Produce Delivered to 900 Shielding Residents Weekly

Parcels which include local food produce are continuing to be delivered to 900 shielding residents in Ceredigion each week.

Ceredigion County Council is the first county in Wales to receive approval to fully coordinate the Shielding Scheme locally. This is an initiative by Welsh Government offering shielded residents the option to receive weekly food parcels if they do not have family or friends who can support them with shopping, during COVID-19.

The scheme is now in its tenth week, but since 4 May 2020, Ceredigion has been able to secure full ownership of the content and quality of the food parcels. This ensures that produce is supplied by local suppliers and that the parcels are packed and delivered to communities by Ceredigion County Council drivers.

The Council has been able to source the content from local suppliers, Castell Howell and Jones & Davies Fruit and Veg Ltd. Each week, Ceredigion’s Catering Team and Food Centre Wales carefully source various food items through these local suppliers to ensure that parcels are varied but continue to offer high quality nutritional value. Ceredigion has worked tirelessly to ensure as many Welsh products as possible are included in the parcels. These include Welsh milk, potatoes, waffles, eggs, onions, chutney, crisps, bara brith and oatcakes. In addition, Ceredigion has now secured the facilities to include chilled products for residents. Parcels can now also include Welsh cheese, butter and bacon.

Elen James, Corporate Lead Officer – Porth Cymorth Cynnar, Community Wellbeing and Learning says:

“It has been a tremendous team effort within Ceredigion County Council to ensure that our most vulnerable residents are supported and protected from the risk of Coronavirus. Teams across the Local Authority have been responsible for pulling together the scheme. We are pleased to hear so much positive feedback regarding the local scheme, and this makes it wholly worthwhile. We feel that it is important, in these times, to support local producers and suppliers where possible, and the local scheme allows us to do just that.”

One shielded resident says:

“I must take this opportunity to thank you as a County Council for your continued support to us as vulnerable residents currently shielding. At a time like this, I am extremely proud to live in Ceredigion, and your support during this pandemic, from food parcels to the welfare call, will not be forgotten. The quality and content of the weekly package is of the highest quality, with a range of Welsh produce.”

Following recent discussions with the Chief Medical Officer for Wales (CMO), the Minister for Health and Social Services has published a statement (https://gov.wales/written-statement-coronavirus-covid-19-shielding-update-changes-advice), containing some changes to the advice for shielding people. Approximately 130,000 people in Wales are shielding because they have an underlying health condition which makes them at risk of serious illness if they contract COVID19. The current advice in relation to the shielding period ends on 15 June 2020 in Wales. There are no other changes being made to the advice for those who are shielding at this stage. People who are shielding should continue to follow all the other advice previously given. They should not go shopping or attend work outside of home and they should continue to have food and medicine delivered to them. The CMO is continuing to develop his advice for what shielding people should and should not do after 15 June 2020. All those who are shielding will receive a letter from the CMO before 15 June 2020 setting out the next steps.

For those who do not meet the criteria of someone who needs to shield, but require support with grocery or medication delivery, visit www.ceredigion.gov.uk/Coronavirus for a list of options in their area.

More information for people who have been identified as being at a very high risk of severe illness from coronavirus can be found on the Welsh Government’s website: https://gov.wales/cmo-letter-extremely-vulnerable-people-support-explained?fbclid=IwAR2F1lhq0k6f-kVajrSjgV04AhcdQ1hgOHB1mkIYhOFMjdITbEvYPmvR4Ps#section-39813

Guidance on Shielding and protecting people defined on medical grounds as extremely vulnerable from coronavirus can be seen on the Welsh Government’s website: https://gov.wales/guidance-on-shielding-and-protecting-people-defined-on-medical-grounds-as-extremely-vulnerable-from-coronavirus-covid-19-html