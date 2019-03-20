Llanwrtyd Wells Community Transport and Events Recycling

Llanwrtyd Wells Community Transport is a voluntary ‘not for profit’ organisation. It is not currently a registered charity, but by its own initiative and hard work is self-sufficient. The organisation became operational in June 2002 and was the brainchild of Managing Director Dave Brown. Its initial aim was to provide transport for all, because in this rural area public transport is somewhat limited. All the services provided are for all age groups, although of course the necessary assistance will be given to older and more frail members of our community.

To become self-funding, Llanwrtyd Wells Community Transport realised it had to branch out and widened its scope, so is now also registered as a professional dealer/broker of controlled waste. It has been responsible for providing recycling at many events, not least The Royal Welsh Showground.

We can provide help with pre-event planning, environmental policies, waste audits, advice on waste minimisation, event resource management, recycling bins for hire and supply volunteers. Anyone planning an event locally is invited to contact us for further details of how we can manage waste for them on 01982 551295. As a part of the events recycling, it was decided to try and do something positive with the glass collected which would raise much needed funds to keep our services to the community viable.

With this in mind, and with a grant from The Millennium Stadium Charitable Trust, it was possible to purchase a glass imploder that turns waste glass bottles, window glass and mirrors into sharp-free cullet in sizes from 250 micron dust to 10mm. The cullet can be made in varying sizes to suit the customer’s needs, and comes in blue, brown, clear or mixed colours. They are useful for placing around plants in the garden or potted houseplants where they will help to prevent weeds growing, act as a deterrent to slugs and snails, and will keep the moisture in the soil on hot days.

They can also be used in fish and reptile tanks, for garden paths; ornamental decoration, a heat sink in greenhouses, cast with resin or cement to make garden ornaments; paving slabs, building blocks and wall tiles.

The cullet can be placed in paving pallets, which are British made from recyclable material.

When properly installed, these can support a weight of 25tonne per square metre.

We also produce house and garden ornaments from the fine glass mixed with either resin, which comes in a variety of colours, or concrete. Leaflets and catalogues of these items for sale can be found on our website at Llanwrtyd Wells Community Transport. Providing waste management services and the sale of glass cullet and house and garden ornaments and furniture helps to pay for the other services we provide to the community.

Transport Services

The Llanwrtyd Wells Community Transport service has expanded over time and now provides weekly Shoppa Buses, monthly outings, and individual outings to visit family and friends, medical appointments, trips to the vet with beloved pets etc. provided by volunteers using their own vehicles. All mini bus drivers are Midas trained, so passengers can be assured they are in very safe hands.

We also do mini bus hire (under certain circumstances), so if a customer wants to take a party somewhere, perhaps a community gathering or sporting event, they should give us a call for more details, and Laura Burn, Transport Manager is the person to speak to on Laura Burns on 01982 552727 or 07767 771489.

Shoppa Bus Timetable

Builth Wells each Monday

Llandrindod Wells first Friday of each month

Llandovery second Friday of each month

Brecon third Thursday of each month

Carmarthen last Wednesday of each month

Builth Wells and Llandrindod Wells alternate Fridays (call office for details)

Destination:

Collection from

Llanwrtyd Wells: Collection from

Llangammarch Wells

Builth Wells £7.50 £6.50

Llandrindod Wells £8.50 £7.50

Llandovery £6.00 £7.00

Brecon £9.75 £9.00

Carmarthen £11.25 £12.00

If you would like to use the Shoppa Bus service, or have any ideas for venues for the monthly outings, please call Ann Brown on 01591 620786.

Llanwrtyd Community Centre

We are situated in Llanwrtyd Community Centre based at the Old Railway Station buildings on Station Road.

We are open each Tuesday from 10.30am until noon, and each Thursday from 10.30am until 01.00pm, however we hope to expand our opening hours as demand increases.

We ask for a donation of £2 per session, and for that you get a variety of refreshments, tea, coffee, hot chocolate, cup a soup, soft drinks and squashes, plus of course yummy biscuits or cake.

Sue manages the running of the centre, and Ella helps with the refreshments and washing up. Why not pop along and see what’s going on, with a warm wood burner and comfy chairs, a nice cup of steaming brew, you’ll be made very welcome indeed. We hope to see you very soon, oh, and please tell your friends they are welcome too.

Free Llanwrtyd Wells Community Transport can be provided for anyone living within a two mile radius of the centre.

The centre is a service point for Red Kite Credit Union, so if you need information about that, Sue is the lady to speak to.

For further details about the centre, please leave a message for Sue Williams on 01591 610789. To take up the offer of free transport, please call Ann Brown on 01591 620786

Llanwrtyd Community Centre Meeting Rooms

Are you looking for a place to hold a meeting, seminar, training session etc? if so, we might have just the place to interest you.

Here at Llanwrtyd Community Centre, based in the old station buildings, we have meeting facilities for hire. We have two rooms available one seating 12 persons the other seating 20 persons. We have a modern and fully equipped kitchen, high speed broadband and printing facilities, plenty of free parking, and of course full access to the beautiful Heart of Wales line between Shrewsbury and Swansea. The smaller room is available 7 days a week, the larger one is unavailable on Tuesdays and Thursdays but is available on all other days at present. The hire rate is £30 per room per day (normally around £50 per day to hire both rooms) to include tea/coffee and biscuits. A buffet can be arranged at extra cost to be calculated as to your needs.

If you would like any further information, or to make a booking, please leave a message for Andrew Cook or Sue Williams on 01591 610789 (the centre’s answerphone), or email Andrew on llanwrtydcommunitystation@outlook.com.

Community Garden

We are looking for volunteers to work in our Community Garden based in Cilmery. The garden has been operational since 2013, and has some years provided weekly fresh produce packages to some 27 households in need. Excess produce, including flowers, are sold for a small donation at our weekly Drop-ins at Llanwrtyd Community Centre. We are extremely grateful to past volunteers for all the work they have done to make the garden thrive, thereby helping some of the more needy members of the community, we cannot thank them enough.

We are now hoping to find a small group to take on the gardening tasks here in Cilmery, whether you can commit a little or a lot of time, and whether you can commit for the whole 2019 season, or for the initial preparation of the ground for planting, you will be very welcome. If you are even lightly green fingered and feel you can contribute in any way, please make contact with us, we’d love for you to join our team. Please have a look on our website at the past photographs of the garden in bloom. Please come and help us out if you can. Fresh air, exercise, and helping others to eat healthily ….. what a grand combination.

For more information about how you can help please call Dave Brown on 01982 552727 or 07979 316680.

Llanwrtyd Wells Community Transport

Events Recycling

Tunnel Site, Cilmeri, Builth Wells LD2 3FL

www.llanwrtydcommunitytransport.org.uk

