Llandyfaelog Show 8th September 2018

Llandyfaelog Show welcomes you to the annual one-day show, 2018 will see the 113th show which will take place on 8th September 2018 at Pembrey Country Park. The show is run by volunteers, 90% of whom are from the local farming community.

The area required for the show has grown from 4 acres in 1981 to 20 acres in 2011. The growth has proved a challenge in recent years and the show relocated in 2012, to the prestigious surroundings of Ffos Las Racecourse. The show remained in Ffos Las until 2018, where the show will be held in Pembrey Country Park. Very little formal publicity is undertaken, and we rely on word of mouth and presence at other shows. The new venue brings the show closer to centres of population and publicity from this award will help promote the show to a wider audience.

Being the last show of the season in West Wales it has much to offer and this has been put to advantage in the Champion of Champions Cattle competitions. The society is keen to ensure young peoples’ involvement. The local YFC, St Ishmaels Yfc, is the second oldest in Wales and its members support the show by taking part and stewarding in many sections of the show.

Llandyfaelog Show is an impressive agricultural show providing various livestock classes; cattle, sheep, horses, pigs and dogs classes. Along with the agricultural section, Llandyfaelog Show has a successful horticultural section with classes varying from cooking to crafts, wine classes to photography. The agricultural and horticultural Show is an ideal family day out.

For further enquiries please contact the secretary – Llinos Millard 07958 101324

Email – enquiries@llandyfaelog.show

Website – www.llandyfaelog.show

Schedule 2018

Please follow the link below for the 2018 schedule and Entry Form

LLANDYFAELOG SHOW 2018

Llandyfaelog Show 2018 Entry Form