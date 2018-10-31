Llandeilo for a Winter Break

Llandeilo provides the backdrop for a Winter Getaway or the Festival Of Senses, with The Plough Rhosmaen.

The Plough has offers for either the Winter Getaway or to stay over the weekend of the Festival of Senses

Winter Getaway for £250

Winter is coming and so are the frosty mornings. Take advantage of the fabulous shopping in our amazing town, with stunning boutique gift shops, ladies wear, antique stores, shabby chic galore! Ideal for buying Christmas gifts for your family and friends. Beautiful colours of the surrounding Towy valley, crisp country air and the fresh frosty mornings make for a stunning day heading out from the Plough.

Our reception team will gladly advise you on the local attractions and things to do in the area.

2 Nights Bed & Breakfast for just £250 and DINE FOR FREE* in our restaurant on the first night!

Terms and Conditions

This offer is based on two guests sharing a room *includes a limit of £70 dining allocation and drinks are not included. Dining to be taken on FIRST NIGHT ONLY Applies to new bookings. Upgrades are subject to availability Full non-refundable pre payment required at time of booking

Llandeilo Festival Of Senses Weekend Offer

The Festival of Senses is the start of the Christmas Festivities here in Llandeilo with the switching on of the lights, visiting Santa Claus, music, entertainment and late night shopping.

Starting on Friday 16th to Sunday 18th November 2018.

We have a fabulous offer for you to come and stay at the Plough and enjoy a weekend of Christmas festivities and shopping in Llandeilo.

1 Night Stay for Only… £90 B&B with a Glass of Prosecco and Welsh cakes on arrival

2 Nights Stay for Only… £160 B&B with a Glass of Prosecco and Welsh cakes on arrival

Terms and Conditions

This offer is based on two guests sharing a Double/ Twin room Available 16th, 17th & 18th November 2018. Applies to new bookings Full non-refundable pre payment required at time of booking

Please contact our reception team directly on 01558 823431 to book these amazing offers.

THE PLOUGH RHOSMAEN

Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire, South Wales, UK SA19 6NP

info@ploughrhosmaen.com

Tel: 01558 823 431 | Fax: 01558 823 969

For more information on our special offers, please visit our website: ploughrhosmaen.com email us on offers@ploughrhosmaen.com or call us on 01558 823431.

For more about The Plough Rhosmaen within Welsh Country go to welshcountry.co.uk/the-plough-inn