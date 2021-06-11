Life:Full Colour – Summer of Art in Caernarfon

Life:Full Colour Unveils Summer Exhibition Programme.

Caernarfon gallery Life: Full Colour has unveiled its summer exhibition programme with a definite Welsh flavour.

The season kicks off with David Brightmore’s latest show ‘Beyond Seeing’. The Royal Cambrian Academy member has painted more than 800 paintings over 20 years as a full-time artist and is known for his vibrant work which is lyrical and rhythmic in nature. This exhibition will feature 30 figurative and landscape paintings inspired by the Welsh hills where he lives and his interest in family history.

Alongside Beyond Seeing will be ‘A Human Being: A unique visual embodiment of the evolution of Divine Sovereignty” by Anya Ward. A Human Being is a collection created exclusively for Life: Full Colour by Anya and it explores the concept of self and identity. It features more than 20 mixed media paintings which are a visual representation of the artist as a multi-dimensional being.

The summer of art rounds up with an homage to Caernarfon in ‘Steps to Segontium’ by Jocelyn Roberts, and a collective exhibition by the Life:Full Colour artist colony.

In ‘Steps to Segontium’, Jocelyn celebrates beauty in the ordinary, specifically Caernarfon’s buildings, shopfronts and locations that can go unnoticed. Each location chose by Jocelyn has its own energy or personality some are clearly loved while others have been forgotten.

The Artist Collective at No21 will feature works by the likes of Ann Lewis RCA, Jan Gardner RCA RWSW, Alison Bradley, Sharon Harvey, Abz Heywood, Peter Hedd Williams, Jill Jones, Aniela Jones and Colin Davies. Many of the artists were part of the gallery’s first open show in 2020 which showcased Welsh artists of all backgrounds and levels of experience.

Life:Full Colour Founder, Sara McKee, said: “Each artist has their own distinct style, and they bring their unique view of the world to the gallery and No21.

“The subjects and styles they explore are vast, with David using abstract paintings to represent a physical experience while Anya’s mixed media work delves deep into self-identity. Jocelyn’s watercolour paintings are awash with colour and I think people will loving seeing the places they know and love framed on the gallery wall.

“It’s a delight to have so much talent to share with Caernarfon and we’re looking forward to welcoming locals and visitors to the town to revel in a summer of colour and creativity.”

The key dates for the summer exhibition programme are:

David Brightmore, Beyond Seeing: 1-31 July at Life:Full Colour

Anya Ward, A Human Being: 3-31 July at No21

Jocelyn Roberts, Steps to Segontium: 7 August – 18 September at Life:Full Colour

Artist Collective: 11 August – 21 September at No21

Life:Full Colour is located at 23-25 Hole in the Wall Street, Caernarfon, with No21 situated next door. Both spaces are open Wednesday to Saturday, 11am to 6pm. Stay up to date with Life:Full Colour news by visiting www.lifefullcolour.com or following the gallery on social media.