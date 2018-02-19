Library of Wales – Kyffin Williams – a look behind the frame

The Library of Wales is buzzing with activity today as we launch our new exhibition Kyffin Williams: Behind the Frame. So what can you expect?

There are 4 themes in the exhibition ‘Self’, ‘Artist’, ‘People’ and ‘Places’ which is situated in the Gregynog Gallery and Annexe on the second floor of the Library of Wales. The artist himself will guide you through the show as many of his own words taken from his diaries, letters and publications are placed around the exhibits. For those who want to delve deeper there is an opportunity to scan selected paintings using the Smartify app; the Library and Oriel Ynys Môn are the first institutions in Wales to use this new technology.