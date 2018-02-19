Library of Wales – Kyffin Williams: Behind the Frame

Kyffin Williams: Behind the Frame exhibition will open at The National Library of Wales, Aberystwyth on 16th of February 2018.

The exhibition at The National Library of Wales will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of one of the defining Welsh artists of the 20th century – Sir Kyffin Williams, RA

Linda Tomos, the National Library’s Chief Executive and Librarian said:

“The relationship between the Library and the artist began in 1949, when, at the start of Kyffin’s career, the Library first purchased one of his paintings. From that point onwards a warm and close relationship developed between us through further purchases, donations and exhibitions, right up to his death in September 2006 when the Library was bequeathed a generous part of his estate. Sir Kyffin Williams became one of the Library’s main supporters and friends, and we all had a huge respect for him and admired him as a gifted artist. The Library’s existing collection, together with Sir Kyffin’s bequest, forms the largest and most comprehensive collection of material relating to the artist in existence.”

Kyffin’s style has become the epitome of the nation, and his work a definition of Welshness. On display will be his iconic impasto landscapes of Wales and vigorous portraits of local and national personalities. There will also be an opportunity to view lesser-known works by the artist previously unseen by the public, which include his preparatory drawings, sketchbooks and archive material.

The exhibition will be officially opened at 2.30pm on the 16th of February by Lord Elis-Thomas AM, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport.

Lord Elis-Thomas said:

“I am very pleased to see the National Library celebrating our artistic culture by organizing this excellent exhibition of the work of Sir Kyffin Williams. When presenting his paintings to the Library, what he did was to present them as a gift to the nation, to enjoy forever. I am grateful to the Library for giving the public the opportunity to see this wonderful collection. ”

This exhibition – presented in the Library’s prestigious Gregynog Gallery – will give visitors an insight into the man behind the frame, through his art, archives and his own words.

For more information please visit: www.llgc.org.uk