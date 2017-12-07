Library of Wales – December fun thanks to The National Lottery!

On the 11 December 2017, The National Library of Wales, Aberystwyth will be offering a free guided tour and tea and coffee in Caffi Pen Dinas to National Lottery players.

The Library of Wales is joining participating National Lottery funded visitor attractions across the UK in saying ‘thanks’ to people who have raised money for good causes by buying a lottery ticket.

The National Library of Wales has received £486,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund in the past to fund the Cynefin tithe map project, as well as £100,000 from the Big Lottery Fund to help establish the Library’s Volunteering Scheme.

Ros Kerslake, Chief Executive of the Heritage Lottery Fund, said:

“December is a wonderful time to experience the UK’s rich, diverse and exciting heritage, which has been transformed by more than £7bn National Lottery funding since 1994. This is a small gesture of thanks and a way of giving something back to the people who buy tickets.”

The idea is simple: any visitor who presents a National Lottery ticket or scratchcard on 11th of December 2017 gets a free guided tour in return, a free cup of tea or coffee in the café, and 10% discount in the Library shop. The free guided tour will be held at 2.15 p.m.

Mererid Boswell of The National Library of Wales said:

“Thanks to National Lottery players we’ve been able to provide a much wider access to the public to tithe maps and our volunteer project meant that the information included on Places of Wales will be of use to future generations”.

About the library:

The Library is situated in Aberystwyth, on the Ceredigion coast, and must have one of the best views of any Library in the world, looking out over Cardigan Bay.

The National Library of Wales’ purpose is to make our culture and heritage accessible to all to learn, research and enjoy.

NLW collections

We are a legal deposit library, which means we have the right to a copy of every publication printed in Britain and Ireland.

But did you also know that our collections include the following?