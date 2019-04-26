Let’s Talk About Turmeric

Turmeric is the spice that gives curry its yellow color. It has been used in India for thousands of years as a spice and medicinal herb. Curcumin is the main active ingredient in turmeric. It has powerful anti-inflammatory effects and works a strong antioxidant. Not only this, Turmeric also helps to lower cholesterol and prevent heart disease. All that, and it sure is tasty too!

At Samosaco use turmeric for our Authentic Lentil Tarka Daal. As well as our curries, turmeric is an important ingredient in our samosa pastry. So, you can enjoy delicious and traditional food with all of the added health benefits from this superfood!

Our products are made fresh in Pontyclun using our Traditional family recipes. Look out on our social media for our Costco Roadshows where we will be selling our Triple Packs curries across various UK Costco Stores! If you are local, why not get in touch and order from us direct?

With humble beginnings in Toronto, Samosaco is now a leading producer of Indian vegetarian snacks based out of its Welsh offices. Samosaco launched as a small family-run business supplying authentic and traditional Indian samosas to friends and customers from its quaint Toronto Asian Store, is today one of the UK’s leading producers of Indian snacks with a purpose built factory based in Pontyclun in Wales.

The company has gone strength to strength from when it began making homemade samosas for friends and family in Toronto. The flavoursome snacks, which are completely vegetarian and do not use any artificial preservatives, delighted their customers and before they knew it the orders escalated from a dozen to hundreds for parties and other special events.

This leading Welsh producer of Indian snacks now caters to a variety of high-profile events across the country and supplies to a number of top stores and superstores. At Samosaco, we still haven’t lost sight of our passion – our love for homemade, traditional and authentic tasting samosas and Indian snacks. All our products are 100% vegetarian and we do not use any artificial preservatives, colouring, flavouring, MSG, or GM products.

