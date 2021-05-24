Let the Half Term Fun Start as National Park Opens Up

As Pembrokeshire emerges from lockdown and businesses begin to re-open, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is welcoming back visitors to Carew Castle, Castell Henllys Iron Age Village and Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre this half term.

With an exciting choice of activities to suit all ages, and cafes to complement a day out, there’s something for everyone at each of the Authority’s popular visitor attractions.

At Carew Castle between 2 and 6 June, there’s a free Horrid Histories tour for the younger generation with gory stories, terrible tales and revolting reports about castle life. Use your phone to hunt for dragons as part of our Dragon Quest.

The Castle comes to Medieval life on Sunday 30 May to Tuesday 1 June with Bowlore leading the sword fighting, archery and armour displays, with a small charge for some activities.

Tickets for events must be booked online at www.carewcastle.com. The Castle is open from 10am to 4pm, Nest Tearoom between 11am and 4pm and the Tidal Mill is open from 11.30am to 5pm.

For something completely different, wriggle your way over to Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre in St Davids, currently open from 10am to 3pm, for a chance to see the hands on Amgueddfa Cymru National Museum of Wales exhibition about the extraordinary world of worms, exhibiting until 6 June.

The gallery is home to two display areas and the Artists in Residence Tower with beautiful landscape exhibitions to enjoy and inspire, which can be followed up by a visit to Pilgrim’s Café, open 10am to 3.30pm with indoor and outdoor seating.

The vibrant Vermilion exhibition by Joy Dixon, the exquisite detail of Clive Gould and Graham Brace’s Pembrokeshire Coast and Country and the suspended ceramic collaboration of Ian McDonald and Maria Jones are well worth a visit. Visit www.orielyparc.co.uk for details of exhibits and facilities.

At Castell Henllys Iron Age Village your ancient adventure awaits with Experience the Iron Age Days from Saturday 29 May to Monday 31 May and Wednesday 2 June to Thursday 4 June.

Learn how villagers prepared for battle, what they ate, how they made clothes and their roundhouses. On Tuesday 1 June the Ransacking Romans invade Castell Henllys – will you join the Roman Legion or join Queen Boudicca to sort them out?

Also in half term week are Bushcraft, Ancient Celts and Creative Textiles workshops. A small charge will apply to events so visit www.castellhenllys.com for details and booking information.

For those seeking outdoor adventure, there’s a fantastic choice of family events including a Wildflower walk at Freshwater East on Tuesday 25 May,

two evening Brilliant Bats events – in St Davids on Sunday 30 May and at Carew Castle on Thursday 3 June.

There’s also a Castlemartin Range walk on Monday 31 May and a Welsh language walk in Cwm Gwaun on Thursday 2 June. Booking is essential for these events at www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/events.