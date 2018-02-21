New skills with Pembrokeshire Coast Park Authority’s Pathways project

A project that helps people spend time in the outdoors by providing volunteering opportunities in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park is looking to recruit more volunteers.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s Pathways project, which is funded by the Welsh Government, offers a great way for individuals to improve their health and wellbeing as well as gain new experiences and skills.

Pathways Volunteer Officer, Tom Iggleden said: “We’re looking to recruit new volunteers of all abilities and backgrounds, who will work in groups to carry out practical projects around the National Park and surrounding areas.

“Activities include conservation tasks such as footpath repairs and woodland management, with transport available for most projects. There is also at least one training day a month in conservation or personal skills, the most recent being a hedgelaying workshop.”

Pathways will create a personal development plan for each volunteer, so that they can work towards something they want to achieve and can also be signposted to other relevant training or groups if they wish to widen their experience. To take part potential volunteers should be 16 or older.

The project will provide thousands of volunteering experiences over a three-year period, and will focus on people who want to improve their health and wellbeing, as well as gain new experiences and skills as they make environmental improvements for communities in and around the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

If you would like to become a Pathways volunteer contact Tom Iggleden by emailing tomi@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk or call 07866 771190.

If you are a group or organisation interested in exploring how Pathways can help you achieve your goals contact Tom Moses by emailing tomm@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk or call 07773 788205.

