Landscape Paintings by Welsh Artist Sarah Jane Brown to Feature in The Russell Gallery’s Summer Show in London

Contemporary landscape painter Sarah Jane Brown has been invited to feature in The Russell Gallery’s Mixed Summer Exhibition in Putney, London, which opens on Thursday 27th June. Visitors can enjoy a Preview Evening with drinks on Thursday 4th July from 6pm to 8.30pm.

Sarah Jane’s three landscape paintings, ‘The appetite for adventure’, ‘Returning’ and ‘Forecast’ will be available to view in this mixed exhibition until 7th September, which features established as well as new and emerging artists. A respected modern British art gallery, The Russell Gallery is well known for exhibiting an eclectic range of figurative and abstract paintings, primarily in oils and pastels, and often full of colour.

Through painting Sarah Jane explores her relationship with her immediate environment, using the landscape metaphorically to examine more emotional concerns. Sarah Jane’s natural ability to convey the intensity of her experiences presents an emotional narrative throughout her work, encouraging viewers to connect and engage on a deeper level.

An Associate Member (AGSA) of the Guild Society of Artists, Sarah Jane has exhibited widely across the UK, and recently enjoyed several international exhibitions. Notable highlights include exhibiting with the Royal Society of Marine Artists at London’s Mall Galleries and the Royal Cambrian Academy in North Wales.

Upcoming UK exhibitions include the North Pembrokeshire Open Studios Trail from 24th August to 8th September. Sarah Jane will be painting daily at Etcetera Gallery in St Davids, Pembrokeshire during the Trail, and her work will feature at a special Open Studios Exhibition at The Gallery – Yr Oriel in Newport, Pembrokeshire during this time.

Upcoming international exhibitions include exhibiting at Museum Gustavo Maetzu’s Ephemeral Landscape exhibition in Navarra, North West Spain during August. Current paintings can also be viewed at Etcetera Gallery in St Davids, Pembrokeshire, Off The Wall Gallery in Llandaff, Cardiff and Oriel Coffi in Llanidloes, Powys. For further information please visit sjbfineart.com.

The Russell Gallery Mixed Summer Exhibition, 27th June – 7th September

at The Russell Gallery, 12 Lower Richmond Road, Putney, London SW15 1JP

Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am – 5:30pm

Preview Thursday 4th July, 10am – 8.30pm

Drinks 6pm – 8.30pm