People’s Market, Lampeter Sat 22nd June

People’s Market Sat 22 June

Our next People’s Market is this Saturday, with the all usual fabulous food and craft stalls (full list at the foot of this email), to the accompaniment of live music from local artists. Come and enjoy a tasty late breakfast or early light lunch in the market cafe.

The Repair Café will be open, and has made repairs to a number of bikes and wheelbarrows recently. Visit the Transition stand for more info on local initiatives.

Transition and the People’s Market at Lampeter Food Festival 27 July 2019

Please feel free to share this message from lampeterevents as widely as you can:

Following the well-publicised recent problems with our Food Festival’s finances, a new group of volunteers formed as lampeterevents are working very hard with the town council and local groups to keep the show on the road for 2019, and are appealing for support.

Transition has supported the Food Festival over the years, and the Festival has reciprocated by making space for the People’s Market.

If you can help to make the 22nd food festival happen in Lampeter this year with a pledged donation, however small, please go to www.localgiving.org/appeal/gwylfwyd-foodfest/. If you can provide sponsorship, see the note below about that.

Offers of practical help beforehand and on the day are also very much needed.

If you think you can help in any way, contact Jonny Williams – 07377 728712 or jonny@westwaleslettings.com

FoodFest Sponsorship: Due to the limited time before this year’s event the FoodFest team are unable to offer tailored sponsorship packages for this year’s show. However all donations over £150 will have a company’s logo and a link to their website on the newly created http://lampeterevents.co.uk/index.html website for around 12 months as well as thank-you mentions on lampeterevents social media platforms. All donations via the localgiving site using the company name: contact Jonny Williams for more information.

Traders at this Saturday’s People’s Market include:

Food:

ANUNA CRAFT BAKERY – sourdough croissants, sourdough loaves, artisan slow baking

CATH’S VEGAN KITCHEN – savoury and sweet vegan/gluten free goods, pastries and cakes.

CEGIN PANT Y GWIN – Royal Welsh award winning traditional Welsh baking; cakes, quiches, scotch eggs, & breads

ELMO’S KITCHEN – seasonal fruit, salad, herbs, vegetables

KIRSTY’S WELSH MYLKS – dairy-free milk drinks in a variety of flavours

MARINA SHARK- organic free range hen and quail eggs, organic seasonal vegetables, ocra, herbs, plants and shrubs

MELYSION MAM – incredible home-made fudge – flavours may include traditional vanilla and butter, bara brith, chocolate, chocolate and mint, chocolate orange, white chocolate, white chocolate and raspberry, chocolate fudge with mint aero/maltesers/nuts… and UNICORN FUDGE!

MERLIN CHEESES – hand made artisan cheddars with infusions of herbs, spices and fruits.

MUSHROOMS MAESYFFIN – locally grown shitake and other speciality mushrooms.

PANTRI SHAN – quality seasonal preserves – early season local fruit jams, chunky orange marmalade, fruit butters, fruit cheeses and chilli jams using only natural ingredients – no preservatives or additives.

SIMPLY CAWS – fresh local unpasteurised cheeses

VEGAN SCHMEGAN CHOCOLATE TRUFFLES – delicious vegan truffles in a variety of flavours for a reasonable price. Made with cocoa butter and natural ingredients the truffles are both rich and tasty.

Crafts:

ART STUDIO UNIQUE – fine art and decorative stained glass lamps, window hangings and other stained glasswares.

ANNE AND IAGO – Anne’s vintage jewellery and Iago’s handwoven raffia mats woven at the stall.

CINDERTIP – Pyrographic art and design on boxes, gifts and wares

FLORRIE’S CRAFTS – fine knits, hats, gloves, babywear, gifts.

KRAFTY KATE – knits and gifts

MICK WALL – fine turned bowls, spoons and wooden wares.

Community stalls:

LAMPETER SEED LIBRARY

ACORN CEREDIGION RENTERS UNION

REPAIR CAFE

TRANSITION LLAMBED