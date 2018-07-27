Welsh Country

Lampeter Food Festival 28th July, 2018

Lampeter Food Festival is 21 this year, and will be held on the 28th July 2018 starting from 10am at the stunning grounds of the University of Wales Lampeter and entry is free.

The Lampeter Food Festival is run by a small group of volunteers and this year is attracting around 100 stalls selling a mixture of food, drink and crafts. (A full list follows). A wonderful mixture of local wines, heavenly fudge, Pakistani street food, local ales, preserves to suit every meal and much more will be available on the day.

lampeter food festival danceThere will be entertainment during the day with the ever-popular Tribal Unity returning along with many more acts new and old.

As part of the Lampeter Food Festival “The People’s Market” moves from its usual venue of Victoria Hall  to that of the Food Festival, and instead will be in the Quadrangle in the University grounds this year: 10am – 5pm

 

To just demonstrate the quality & diversity of stands at the Lampeter Food Festival follows is a list of those attending (correct at time of publishing 24th July)

The Pod Newport Lignin Layabouts Eccentric Gin
Bang on Brewery Gwinllan Llaethliw Vineyard Bezzers Biscuits
Pembrokeshire Sea Salt Ceredigion County Council The Pudding Wagon
Little Devils Heavenly Bakes HHR Catering LTD Oscars Kitchen
Woodland Trust Mrs Pook’s Kitchen Cardigan Bay Brownies
Ty Cariad Bespoke Clothing Ty-Cwm Nursery Teisen Helenz Cakes
Pieroth Wines Jollie Pet Beds Cusan Welsh Cream Liqueur
Recipe for Health UK The Gideons international, Cardigan Branch Cath’s Vegan Kitchen
Parva Spices Bluestone Brewing Company Celtic Spirit co
Jin Talog Benporium Find The Fudge Man
Taste of Truffle Mountainview Ice Cream and Milkshakes Celtic Country Wines
Daniel Boyle Ceramics Cocktails on Wheels The Old Board Company
Rhydgaled Farm Produce Café Tuk Tuk Lampeter Town Council
Parc Y Dderwen Swshi Llanllyr
Sorai The Teifi Toastie Company Dhmile
The Magic Knife Company My Vintage Delights- Gin and Fizz Bar Cothi Valley
Calon Cakes Foods of Distinction (Bryn Farm BBQ) Ralphs Cider
O.S Wooddesign Cuti Coffee The Green Goat Café
Stefan Jakabowski Alfies Beer Bus Watson and Pratts
Be-A-Beaut Rhosyn Lampeter and District Bee Keepers
Tufted Duck The Hive Heddlu Dyfed Powys Police
Cwm Deri Vineyard Gillys Coffee New Quay Lifeboats
Good & Proper Brownies Mulberry Bush Farmers Food at Home
Just Doh! Cuckoo Mill A Man in a Shed
Driftwood Designs Van Goffi Gower Salt Marsh Lamb
Caws Cenarth Cheese Coity Bach Produce Septimus Spyder Drinks
Snowdonia Cheese Co.LTD Goggi’s Cuisine Ridiculously Rich by Alana-Ceredigion
Ty Nant Spring Water LTD Calon Wen Organic Dairy Tafell a Tan
Gwens Cakes Coland Rise Farm Meats Mid + West Wales Fire + Rescue Service
Carnedward Meats Zuko’s Brecon Beacons Cider
Levicta Wines Rhoshill Herbs and Garden Plants Rustic Reclaimed
The Parsnipship Sam’s Meat Roasts and Burgers Ceredigion Guide Dogs
Chantler Teas Pethau Olyv Bont Brew LTD

 

 