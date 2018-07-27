Lampeter Food Festival 28th July, 2018

Lampeter Food Festival is 21 this year, and will be held on the 28th July 2018 starting from 10am at the stunning grounds of the University of Wales Lampeter and entry is free.

The Lampeter Food Festival is run by a small group of volunteers and this year is attracting around 100 stalls selling a mixture of food, drink and crafts. (A full list follows). A wonderful mixture of local wines, heavenly fudge, Pakistani street food, local ales, preserves to suit every meal and much more will be available on the day.

There will be entertainment during the day with the ever-popular Tribal Unity returning along with many more acts new and old.

As part of the Lampeter Food Festival “The People’s Market” moves from its usual venue of Victoria Hall to that of the Food Festival, and instead will be in the Quadrangle in the University grounds this year: 10am – 5pm

To just demonstrate the quality & diversity of stands at the Lampeter Food Festival follows is a list of those attending (correct at time of publishing 24th July)

The Pod Newport Lignin Layabouts Eccentric Gin Bang on Brewery Gwinllan Llaethliw Vineyard Bezzers Biscuits Pembrokeshire Sea Salt Ceredigion County Council The Pudding Wagon Little Devils Heavenly Bakes HHR Catering LTD Oscars Kitchen Woodland Trust Mrs Pook’s Kitchen Cardigan Bay Brownies Ty Cariad Bespoke Clothing Ty-Cwm Nursery Teisen Helenz Cakes Pieroth Wines Jollie Pet Beds Cusan Welsh Cream Liqueur Recipe for Health UK The Gideons international, Cardigan Branch Cath’s Vegan Kitchen Parva Spices Bluestone Brewing Company Celtic Spirit co Jin Talog Benporium Find The Fudge Man Taste of Truffle Mountainview Ice Cream and Milkshakes Celtic Country Wines Daniel Boyle Ceramics Cocktails on Wheels The Old Board Company Rhydgaled Farm Produce Café Tuk Tuk Lampeter Town Council Parc Y Dderwen Swshi Llanllyr Sorai The Teifi Toastie Company Dhmile The Magic Knife Company My Vintage Delights- Gin and Fizz Bar Cothi Valley Calon Cakes Foods of Distinction (Bryn Farm BBQ) Ralphs Cider O.S Wooddesign Cuti Coffee The Green Goat Café Stefan Jakabowski Alfies Beer Bus Watson and Pratts Be-A-Beaut Rhosyn Lampeter and District Bee Keepers Tufted Duck The Hive Heddlu Dyfed Powys Police Cwm Deri Vineyard Gillys Coffee New Quay Lifeboats Good & Proper Brownies Mulberry Bush Farmers Food at Home Just Doh! Cuckoo Mill A Man in a Shed Driftwood Designs Van Goffi Gower Salt Marsh Lamb Caws Cenarth Cheese Coity Bach Produce Septimus Spyder Drinks Snowdonia Cheese Co.LTD Goggi’s Cuisine Ridiculously Rich by Alana-Ceredigion Ty Nant Spring Water LTD Calon Wen Organic Dairy Tafell a Tan Gwens Cakes Coland Rise Farm Meats Mid + West Wales Fire + Rescue Service Carnedward Meats Zuko’s Brecon Beacons Cider Levicta Wines Rhoshill Herbs and Garden Plants Rustic Reclaimed The Parsnipship Sam’s Meat Roasts and Burgers Ceredigion Guide Dogs Chantler Teas Pethau Olyv Bont Brew LTD