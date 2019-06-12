Lampeter Food Fest 2019 Saturday 27th July

Lampeter Food Fest is 22 this year, and is set to take place on Saturday 27th of July 2019 from 10am, in the grounds of the University of Wales Trinity St David Lampeter between 10am and 5pm.

‘Gŵyl Fwyd Llanbed – Lampeter Food Fest is under the management of a newly-formed Lampeter events committee this year, that is completely independent of the previous establishment.

Around 90 stallholders are booked to attend, bringing you an assortment of cuisine ranging from streetfood and seafood to sweet treats and artisan preserves and drinks. A full list of attendees as of June 2019 will be made available shortly.

The entertainment tent has a great lineup of dance and music this year again. Tribal Unity Wales are back with their American Tribal Style bellydance performances, and local band Candy Mountain is among the varied musical offerings on the Lampeter Food Fest bill.

There will be a food demo tent with demonstrations to enthral visitors throughout the day, and many vendors will be cooking at their pitches all day long to provide you with their amazing hot food products.

This year again Lampeter Food Fest are proud to welcome local craftspeople into our midst, with woodworkers, ceramicists and other crafters in attendance. There will be prizes given to the best stall in the following categories: Best Food Stall, Best Drink Stall, Best Non-Edible Stall, and the Best Stall Overall. Awards given to the winners this year are kindly designed and made by Lampeter-based personalised gift company Dawn’s Welsh Gifts.

As usual the festival is dog friendly, suitable for the whole family, and also has on-site disabled parking for visitors that hold a Blue Badge. There is plentiful parking in town for all other visitors to the fest, and we encourage all incomers to our wonderful town to explore what Lampeter has to offer in terms of its brilliant independent shops, quality establishments and lovely atmosphere.

Keep an eye on our website lampeterevents.co.uk for updates of the festival as time goes on – the festival changes and develops year-on-year, and this year is no exception!

If you want to make contact with Lampeter Food Festival as a visitor or potential stallholder, then email foodfest@lampeterevents.co.uk

We look forward to warmly welcoming you on the day.

