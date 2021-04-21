King Street Gallery’s Spring Show Update

King Street Gallery, at King Street, Carmarthen were happy to welcome back visitors for the first time last week after lockdown. In the first instance we are opening Wednesday – Saturday 10.30am – 4pm with our Spring Show. There is an eclectic range of paintings, photography and printmaking throughout the gallery in this members exhibition including abstract art, landscape, seascape and urban landscape, portraiture, still life and intricately detailed printmaking. There is also stunning photographic imagery.

We also have lots of fantastic ceramics to tempt you including our new guest artist, Rosemarie Barr, who makes quirky ceramics to make you smile. “I am inspired by ancient pottery in the form of animals or people, and may be used as ritual objects. The lady pots are inspired by fertility goddesses and the bird jugs as messengers between this work and the next”. Her work had been flying off the shelves since we have opened so make sure you drop in to the gallery soon!

Other ceramics on show include figurative sculpture, animal sculpture, raku pots and colourful sculptural vessels, vases, bowls and dishes and functional ware like jugs and mugs. Also a wonderful display of ceramic jewellery by Olwen Thomas alongside her welsh blanket inspired jugs, cups, mugs and dishes.

We are also calling out for new members in all art disciplines so if you are interested in applying go to our website at www.kingstreetgallery.co.uk to find out how to go about it. (Note: Because of Covid restrictions we are holding zoom meetings rather than face to face at the gallery if you get through to the second stage of the application process).

Do drop by the gallery and look at all we have to offer as we are sure there will be something to catch your eye for that special gift or to add to your collection.