King Street Gallery – Upcoming events to look forward to

King Street Gallery have a selection of wonderful events coming up over the end of February and moving into March.

Take a look at some of these wonderful events coming up at King Street Gallery below, for further information you can visit their website which is listed at the bottom of this post.

One Year On – Mo Hassan ‘Witnessing Wales’

16 – 28 February 2018

I am delighted to present this series of landscapes – ‘Witnessing Wales’ – as a solo exhibition at the King Street Gallery. As a fairly new member of the artist’s cooperative here I am grateful for the encouragement, support and trust of the group.

Originally from Alexandria in Egypt, I have been living and working in Pembrokeshire, in west Wales since 2007. I graduated with a 1st class honours degree in Photography from Carmarthen School of Art in June 2016 – that summer I exhibited my work at King Street Gallery, Carmarthen having been selected for the Malcolm Chate Award. My final degree show was also selected by the Mission Gallery, Swansea Graduate Showcase 2016 at the White Wall Gallery at the Waterfront National Museum and shortly after for the Trajectory Showcase Competition Exhibition in Shoreditch, London – and in early 2017 I took my work to Cairo for a solo exhibition.

Living and studying in Wales has been pivotal to my journey as an artist. When I first came here I felt as if I were in a dream, as I discover and explore more of Wales I find inspiration all around. Whether I am packing up my camera and trekking up the Carmarthenshire Fans or a gentle walk on a Pembrokeshire beach I feel blessed to experience and photograph these incredible landscapes.

I hope you enjoy my exhibition.

Phil Alder in the Spotlight ‘Four Paintings about Four Gardens’

5 – 31 March 2018

‘Spotlight’ exhibitions at King Street Gallery bring the work of an individual artist’s work together in a specially designated small exhibition room to enable a greater focus on their particular art and what lies behind it. During March the gallery is highlighting 4 abstract paintings by Phil Alder about the experience of gardens.

A recurring theme of Phil Alder’s painting since the 1970’s has been domestic and productive gardens and orchards. In this ‘spotlight’ exhibition he will be showing four paintings recreating the experience of being in four different gardens.

He writes. ‘My watercolour paintings have, over time, been well collected in Wales. My studio paintings by contrast mainly sell into America and southern England although I have a handful of collectors for them here in south west Wales. By bringing these four paintings together I’m hoping this spotlight show will help a greater appreciation in the south west of my style, working methods and what I’m achieving. It’s important for an artist to have an audience where they live.

‘These recent abstract paintings take as their starting point four different leisure gardens. They are less ‘of’ the garden but more ‘about’ recapturing the experience of being in these gardens at a particular time. They are a kind of visual metaphor.’

Phil Alder has lived and worked in Carmarthen since 1975. He is an artist, former museum officer, exhibitions and literature officer, lecturer and arts manager; in public life he is former Chair of King Street Gallery, has sat externally on Faculty Boards at the University Wales, Trinity St. David and is currently a member of the Tywi Gateway Trust seeking to restore the former Bishop’s Palace Gardens at Abergwili Museum.

Spotlight Questions. Phil Alder

How would you summarise your approach as an artist?

It’s sensations I’m trying to recreate; a visual metaphor. I tend to work in cycles until the particular re-creation is resolved or exhausted then move onto another theme or approach. Currently the work has to appear spontaneous and to have no focal point (ie what is called ‘all-over’) for the metaphor too work; it is however underpinned by sketch book drawings and colour notes, watercolour drawings and studies and considerable time looking at, and thinking about, the work in progress.

Where and when do you work?

Drawings and the like are done ‘in situ’ but the more abstract studio paintings, in either oil or watercolour are done in a studio / guest bedroom. I can only paint successfully when, after a lot of thought, the compulsion to do so is overwhelming and being ‘in the zone’ is easily reached. I’m not a methodical type with a set time for working but working at home means I can be constantly going into the studio to review work in progress, try out some studies, sort out the colour mixes etc;

What are your favourite materials / tools?

For watercolours I use cotton acid free paper weighing 300gsm or above and pans and tubes of Winsor and Newton Artist Quality watercolours. For oil paintings, when I can afford it, linen canvas, otherwise cotton canvas as heavy as I can get hold of (I’ve recently tried canvas boards for smaller work). I tend to begin a painting with thin washes of acrylic to get started on the painting and then paint on with Michael Harding’s or Winsor and Newton Artist Quality oil paints. Hog hair or sable brushes and sponges as required.

I like to keep the colours, brushmarks and rhythms distinct and so for both watercolour and oils I paint ‘dry on dry’ with the brushes held vertical.

Who is your favourite artist and why?

I always enjoy meeting work by Richard Long, I like it’s elegance I ‘connect’ with his sense of rhythm, and reverence for nature. Mary Lloyd Jones by exemplar of attitude and showing, with her dyed, stitched and painted hangings from the 1980’s, real breakthroughs and achievement can be realised in the local and particular. I owe a debt to, but am not subject to, David Jones watercolours for providing the ‘key’ to the potential of watercolour: to go beyond samey translucent washes by using the medium dry on dry. Also a debt, but not subject to, the British abstract painters from the 1950’s and 60’s in Cornwall and, to a lesser extent, the American colour field artists such as Elsworth Kelly for showing a painting does not need a ‘focus’ but can be painted ‘all-over’. Poetry, Gerard Manley Hopkins of course.

What’s the most memorable exhibition you have ever been to?

I simply cannot mark one out but my favourite gallery is the Tate Britain and, I had quite an adventure aged 21 in St Ives, Cornwall.

What five things make you happiest?

Well, being with family, friends, colleagues, my paintings finding homes, being in the open, walking and holidays, sitting peacefully being aware that I’m alive,….

‘Caraf ei morfa a’i mynyddedd….

A dolydd ei dwfr a’i dyffrynnedd….’

Hywel ab Owain Gwynedd.

Phil Alder will be available to meet members of the public at the Gallery on Saturday 17th March between 10am and 4.00pm.

Flux and Lake

2 – 21 March 2018

Rachel Flux: Seascapes inspired by the Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion coastlines and the Teifi river, created in an action painting method using acrylics,mixed media and site specific materials. This technique captures the constantly changing environment and the energy and vitality of the moment in a vigorous and spontaneous style.

Tim Lake: Born September 1974. I make pots. Pots to be used, pots to be looked at and most of all pots to be enjoyed. A variety of different voices inform my work, from East to West, Korea to Marshall, Karatsu to Button. I hope that the combination of these influences and personal endeavour lead to pieces of work that have a subtle beauty that only clay can allow to happen.

I make a variety of forms, ranging from vases and lidded containers to drinking cups and pouring bowls. All work is stoneware and is thrown and turned on a slow turning kick wheel and fired to between 1280°C–1300°C in a gas and wood kiln. Price range from £15.00 to £500.00

Spring Members Exhibition

5 March – 2 May 2018

Gallery members are exhibiting a fresh selection of work to brighten your day and put a spring in your step. Our artists disciplines range from contemporary painting, print making, photography, ceramics, textiles, jewellery and sculpture.

For more information please visit: www.kingstreetgallery.co.uk

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)